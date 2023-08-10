The 2023-24 recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters opened Aug. 1 and will remain open through 12:01 a.m. EDT on Aug. 25. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order to close the 2023-24 recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico, consistent with the federal closure, during its July Commission meeting.
The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished, the FWC said, and experiencing overfishing and is currently under a new rebuilding plan. The new rebuilding plan included a large reduction in harvest, resulting in the small remaining quota expected to be met early by NOAA Fisheries.
For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Amberjack.”