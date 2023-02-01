INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The city’s headline-grabbing short-term rental saga started last summer with a group of citizens letting city leaders know they expected them to implement stricter regulations on the industry that exploded during the pandemic. The latest chapter concluded with some of those same people praising their elected officials.
During a work session to address vacation rentals Jan. 24, the City Commission and staff outlined detailed plans for a new ordinance designed to curtail the excess people, noise and trash short-term rentals generate. Those include hiring a special magistrate to handle code enforcement issues, raising registration fees, putting an occupancy limit on rental units citywide and implementing a progressive suspension system of 30-60-90 days for violators of the new legislation.
The 20-page proposal was praised by many residents who packed City Hall, though some rental property owners lamented the 10-person-per-unit maximum occupancy limit while others cautioned the city could be subjected to lawsuits over the new legislation.
“I anticipate no matter what you all do, your ordinance will end up in litigation,” attorney Kevin Hayslett said. “And my concern is in 2018 you passed a number of ordinances … and due to their failings, when you pass this ordinance now, you’re going to have to do it all over again in two or three years.”
But at this point of what has been a monthslong, often contentious battle featuring dueling lawn signs and hurtful social media posts that has divided this typically tight-knit, laid-back community, several residents said they were ready to have some resolution to the matter and to start the healing process.
“I wanted to thank all of you,” said John Pfanstiehl, the leader of the grassroots group that got this ball rolling. “This was a lot of work. The preparation that was put into this was incredible.”
Pfanstiehl added he felt “all the things you’ve presented seem reasonable, they’ve been deemed necessary by other cities and if people want to sue us, go ahead. I hope they lose their money.”
Longtime resident Rod Baker received a loud ovation when he declared it’s time to remove the signs.
“Can we all declare victory now?” Baker asked, adding the homeowners “should say great, the city is listening to us and doing their job” and “the investors can declare victory, too, because they got some commonsense ordinances that are not a burden on their business and they’re not overreaching. So, they have had a victory as well, and now is the time to take down the signs and restore the vibe of Indian Rocks Beach … because driving home every day and seeing them reminds me of the vitriol that’s divided this city. The reaction we’ve had is almost as bad as the problem itself.”
Indeed, the push to preserve IRB’s small-town charm nearly came to shove over this issue, with intense discussions, heated exchanges, and a general feeling of animosity hovering over the barrier island community like a blanket of fog for the past six months.
And despite the disagreement over whether the new ordinance would hold up to scrutiny once it’s finalized by the commission over two upcoming public meetings, the overwhelming consensus was a general appreciation of the work the city did in listening to its residents and attempting to enact change.
“Good job,” a clapping Scott Shapiro said near the end of four-plus-hour meeting, which featured two hours of public comment. “Twenty-three years of conflict … and this was the best resolution and the best job I’ve seen by the commission, in my opinion.”
The City Commission is expected to discuss the new vacation rental ordinance during its next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb.14, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit indianrocksbeach.com.