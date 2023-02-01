IRB candidate forum coming up
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Residents can learn more about the City Commission race during a candidate forum 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Indian Rocks Beach City Auditorium, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd.
The forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters, North Pinellas, and is sponsored by Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association Inc.
There will be a meet and greet before the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Questions will be accepted from the audience in writing and submitted to the moderator.
There are four candidates running for two seats on the City Commission.
The candidates are incumbent Denise Houseberg, Donald House, Preston Smith and Lan Vaughan.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. “The Messy Lives of Book People” by Phaedra Patrick.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Feb. 3, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn; see spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 3:30 p.m. — Topics in American History: Lyndon Johnson Part 2. Lyndon Johnson’s presidency unraveled as the Vietnam War became "Johnson's War." His failure to solve the quagmire of Vietnam led to his decision not to run for reelection.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 p.m. — Florida’s Fabulous Women: Part II. Discover more influential women who shaped Florida, including building Sarasota, creating the home party sales industry, flawless fashion and more. Presented by Elizabeth Britt.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m. — “Don’t Worry, Beach Happy” Concert Series: Dave Deluca performs American Trilogy. This concert series highlights several talented musical artists in our area. Performances may be outside the library, weather permitting, so bring a comfy beach chair and your best dancing shoes.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 1 p.m. — Homeschool Social: Homeschool families are invited to enjoy some snacks and connect with other local homeschoolers. This is an all ages homeschool networking event.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 4-5:30 p.m. — Create a Valentine Drop-In: Come to the library and use a variety of craft supplies to create a valentine.
Friday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m. — Lighthouse of Pinellas: The mission of Lighthouse of Pinellas is to advance the independence and quality of life for individuals in Pinellas County who are blind or visually impaired. This important organization will have a table set up at the library to share resources and information.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Masons present 55-year service award
Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, located at 14020 Marguerite Dr., Madeira Beach, recently presented Julian W. Fant his 55-year service award in Freemasonry.
Fant was born on June 27, 1931, and grew up in St. Augustine. During his years at Ketterlinus High School he met Mildred “Millie” Williams, who became his high school sweetheart and upon graduation in 1951, the couple were married. Julian and Millie celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this past September.
After having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Fant took a position in St. Augustine with the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce as assistant manager. He was recruited in 1961 to take over as manager of the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce.
In 1965 he was the youngest mayor ever elected in Treasure Island, at the age of 33, and went on to serve five two-year terms. In the 1980s he ran for the District 2 seat and won, serving eight terms in office.
As mayor, Fant headed up an effort to buy 4½ acres in the center of the city that is now the site of the community center and park.
Fant was a member of the Treasure Island volunteer fire department for 30 years, serving alongside his late son Charlie, who had become chief of the fire department.
Fant became a Freemason at Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge on June 22, 1967.
Chamber to host mayoral forum
MADEIRA BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for mayoral candidates for the city of Madeira Beach. The forum will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in Madeira Beach City Hall. The purpose of this event is to introduce the voters to the candidates running in the election.
Candidates expected to attend are Doug Andrews and Jim Rostek.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.