S.C. developer buys hotel
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — The DoubleTree by Hilton on North Redington Beach has been acquired by South Carolina developer OTO Development.
The majority of guest rooms have balconies overlooking the beach — just 150 feet away from the water — and many rooms on the non-Gulf side enjoy water views of Boca Ciega Bay.
An extensive renovation of the hotel is planned to begin in late summer 2023. The Double Tree would remain open during the renovation.
DoubleTree in North Redington Beach is the 10th oceanfront property OTO has purchased since 2018 and is one of seven along the coastlines of Florida.
The transaction, brokered by The Plasencia Group, closed on July 18.
TI firefighter honored for saving child
TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Troy Turner has been honored for saving a choking 9-month-old child at the St. Pete Pier.
Turner was recognized by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue for medical treatment he gave the child while he and his family were visiting the pier on June 12.
He noticed the mother's frantic search for help at the Pier’s splash pad and jumped into action. Seeing that the child was choking on some sort of leaf, Turner had pier security officers call 911 as he began performing maneuvers to clear the airway. Turner was able to get the leaf out as St. Petersburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.
Gulf Beaches Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition.
Uupcoming events include:
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m, looking for new members.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m, bring questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m. Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22, win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m., “The Man Who Hated Women” by Amy Sohn.
Children’s Programs: Baby & Me Storytime on Wednesdays,10:30 a.m, and PreK Storytime on Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Reading packets now available for pick-up. Win tickets to a Rays game.
Rotary distributes books
Madeira Beach — During the past decade, the Rotary Club of Gulf Beaches club has distributed thousands of elementary, middle and high school books to local foundations to give to local children.
Anyone in need of public school library books can place a request by sending an email to MitchellShenkman@gmail.com.
