MADEIRA BEACH — For owners of houses with small lots in the city, setback requirements have been an obstacle to improving or redeveloping their property. Those requirements were adopted after many of the lots were already developed. As a result, many of the homes in the city’s R-2 district, where 80% of the lots are 40 feet wide, are non-conforming. A variance is required to make most improvements that enlarge the homes.
In late 2018, the city passed an ordinance that reduced the side-yard setbacks on corner lots from 20-to-25 feet to 10 feet.
At its Feb. 11 meeting, the City Commission took another step to help residents by reducing setbacks in more situations. The new ordinance applies to all lots less than 50 feet wide, and reduces the side setbacks from a total of 12 feet to 10 feet. This means that 5 feet of clearance on both sides of the house is acceptable, versus the current requirement to have 5 feet on one side plus 7 feet on the other.
The setback change was requested by a resident “whose lot is 40 feet wide and angled slightly, making redevelopment difficult,” according to a city memorandum on the subject.
Community Development Director Linda Portal said that homes on small lots “aren’t getting improved due to setback problems.” The homes are built “all over the lot,” and are into setbacks on one side or the other or sometimes all the way around, she said.
The setback reduction “lets us be a little more flexible in situations where we have vacant lots or are hoping people will redevelop,” Portal said. “We’re giving them an extra 2 feet on the side.”
The new ordinance also requires air handling and other noise-making equipment be placed in back of the house.
“It is important that we make these changes, as we did in 2018, so that people will want to stay in their homes and make changes to them if they want,” said Commissioner Deby Weinstein. “As people have different needs within their residences and want to stay in Madeira Beach, this is a good option for them.”
The setback reduction ordinance passed unanimously on first reading with a 5-0 vote of the commission.
Multiyear Seafood Festival contract approved
The commission agreed to a three-year contract for the popular Seafood Festival at John’s Pass Village.
That approval keeps the festival at its current location at least through 2023.
The unanimous vote came without discussion. It is the first multiyear agreement in the festival’s 40-year history, and comes as the city gets ready to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022. Held in the offseason month of October, the three-day event has been considered a major tourism driver for the city.
A full commission was present for the approval, including Mayor Maggi Black and Commissioner John Douthirt, who have opposed extending the Seafood Festival deal for more than one year in the past. A concern has been escalating costs of the event. Black and Douthirt were not at the Jan. 28 workshop where commissioners Doug Andrews, Nancy Hodges and Deby Weinstein said they supported the pact.
The agreement includes a contribution of 10% of the festival proceeds to the city, to be earmarked specifically for John’s Pass Village beautification and improvements.
Gulf Boulevard resurfacing nearly complete
The repaving of portions of Gulf Boulevard, which has caused lane closures and traffic delays for over a year, is “winding down,” the project’s contractor told the commission. The roadwork should be completed within a week, said Dan Hart of CPWG, which is doing the job.
The finishing touches are being put on the road and the lane closures have ended, Hart said. “Everything is completed, inspected and approved.”
Hart also said the underground conduits have now been installed for the utility undergrounding of Gulf Boulevard, and the utility companies are working their way south from the Redingtons to put wires underground.