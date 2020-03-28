SOUTH PASADENA — A resident of Bay Island Condominiums in South Pasadena has tested positive for the coronavirus. He lives in the Ambassador building and the other occupants in his unit are in self-isolation until April 5, stated a March 25 notice from the Board of Directors and management of the condo’s Sun Island homeowners’ association.
According to the notice, this resident “was tested for COVID-19 as a precaution during a visit to a local hospital on March 18 for an unrelated health concern. He was advised of the positive test results late … March 24.”
The resident alerted the condo’s building director March 25.
The notice stated that the resident said “that he had not traveled at all in the last month” and also that, as of March 25, he “had not come into contact with any other residents or staff members in the past two weeks and has not used any of the amenities over 30 days.”
Sun Island staff said it has disinfected all common area doorknobs, handrails, mailboxes and elevator buttons.
This is the second case connected with Bay Island. A South Dakota resident who recently stayed in the condo’s Lexington building for three weeks died of COVID-19 after returning home.
This individual returned to South Dakota on March 7, Keri Palmer, the community association manager who works for FirstService Residential, the property management company that oversees Bay Island, told residents in a March 18 email acquired by TBN.
Owners of the unit where the individual stayed were advised March 17 that South Dakota ruled the guest’s passing as related to COVID-19, she added. Though two initial tests for coronavirus were negative, “a third came back presumed positive.”
In her email to residents, she wrote that “Sun Island has been informed that the guest did not go to the pool, clubhouse or socialize outside of the unit, except to go to the owners’ boat. The guest spent part of the time he was here in Florida in Key West.”
The owners of the unit where the guest stayed and a neighbor who came over to visit with the guest self-quarantined March 10-21, Palmer added.
Lillian Guerrero, vice president, marketing and communications for FirstService, provided a statement regarding the South Dakota visitor and said it is the same for the second case of coronavirus at Bay Island.
“The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is something we take very seriously,” she wrote in a March 20 email. “We are upholding our responsibility for the communities we manage to notify those impacted by this situation. As their trusted partner, we do not comment on issues that may infringe on the privacy of those who live and work in these communities.”