TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners are raising concerns about how the new proposed pay-by-plate and e-reader parking program will affect contractors and workers providing services in Sunset Beach, as well as visitors to residents attending birthday parties or private gatherings.
City staff told commissioners at a May 2 meeting that those details still have to be worked out.
Mayor Tyler Payne said one concern he has “is when it comes to service vehicles like lawn-care maintenance trailers, just making sure they aren’t having to pay parking fees, especially if these are higher rates.”
The mayor said he was willing to move the issue forward as the city irons out the details.
Commissioner and Vice Mayor Saleene Partridge asked if there is going to be some temporary pass, for example if someone has a birthday party and needs a one-day temporary pass for visitors.
“We do have the ability in the software to add temporary, but probably not if you’re having a birthday party-type thing,” said Finance Director Mike Mungar, who is heading up the project to install the pay-by-plate system in Sunset Beach and eventually the entire city. “But there’s a bunch of different ideas that we could do where you have to let the city know in advance, just so parking enforcement would be aware of an event like that.
“We can kind of figure out all those sorts of things,” he added. “I don’t want those little one-offs to derail the entire program, because I think making these little changes here and there are much better for the residents. We do need to be aware of events like that and try to figure out how we work around them.”
Commissioner Beth Wetzel suggested the city check with St. Pete Beach, which has a parking permit system in place. Mungar said he would do so.
Payne recommended that commercial vehicles register their license plates with the city on weekdays, during business hours, so they’re in the city’s system.
Mungar said he hopes to get purchasing information on the next few meeting agendas. He is in negotiations with hardware and software providers “because their prices are a little higher than what I was anticipating,” he said. “I’m seeing what extra savings I can find there. In the next few meetings I should be bringing those contracts for execution to kind of keep this project moving right along.”
The ultimate plan is to meter the side streets within Sunset Beach to pay-by-plate parking enforcement, or mobile pay only, to encourage visitors to park in parking lots and less on the streets. The idea is to prevent beachgoers from taking up parking places in residential areas that are very close to the beach.
Mungar said implementation is “a few months away.”
Earlier he told commissioners how important a revenue creator the overall parking program has become for the city. It’s “a prominent public amenity and a strategic financial asset. Over the past three complete fiscal years metered parking revenue has represented almost 10% of all General Fund revenues and was second only to property tax revenue in terms of total single revenue source to the General Fund,” he said.
Mungar noted that there are unique parking situations in the Sunset Beach area that are in need of special attention. It is a narrow, dead-end peninsula with negligible open land outside of the beach itself. With its unique history, tree-lined dunes, and the presence of Caddy's and Ka'-Tiki in the area, Sunset Beach can quickly become densely-packed with people and vehicles. Beachgoers trying to locate free parking travel up and down streets looking for an available space.
“This, combined with some of the houses having very little available parking on their own properties, created situations where cars were parking on both sides of a street effectively blocking the flow of garbage trucks and public safety vehicles,” he said. “This made it necessary to limit parking to one side of nearly all streets in the area.”
Because the beach regularly receives regular renourishment through federal, state and local programs, the city is required to provide public access to the beach. The public access requirements can be met through public parking.
Drones vs. firewoks
Treasure Island plans to replace fireworks with a drone show during its popular Sanding Ovations sand-sculpting event that draws tens of thousands of spectators to the beach.
City Manager Amy Davis told commissioners there’s been a lot of conversation in St. Pete Beach about whether to go with a drone show rather than fireworks for the Fourth of July, because it has less impact to the beach and is more dog-friendly.
“I would recommend that if St. Pete Beach does go to a drone show for the Fourth of July, we can take that opportunity to see how it goes. I would recommend still going with our contractor for fireworks that we have (for July 4th).
“But what I would like to do is to get your blessing to explore a drone show at the Sanding Ovations event. Then we can kind of get an idea of how that is and how the experience is,” she said.
Commissioners gave Davis the thumbs-up.
The island’s signature event will take place Nov. 16 through 19, with a second weekend to cap off the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 25 and 26.