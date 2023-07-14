TIERRA VERDE — Volunteers on both land and sea are being sought in a contest to remove derelict crab traps and marine debris along two Pinellas County locations.
The Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament Series will offer prizes and free lunches Saturday, July 15, in cleanup efforts at Belleair Causeway and the Fort De Soto Park boat ramp.
Interested volunteers can register on eventbrite.com.
The event is sponsored by Ocean Aid 360, Tampa Bay Watch, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Coastal Impact Fund.
Since the event’s creation in 2018, thousands of volunteers have helped to remove over 175,000 pounds of marine debris, including 2,591 abandoned or derelict traps from the coastal waterways of Florida and the Caribbean.