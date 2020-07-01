Madeira officials seek ways to stop beaches from ‘being trashed’

MADEIRA BEACH — Littering on the beach, and other areas in the city, has become a major concern.
Mayor John Hendricks, at a recent commission meeting, commented, “Our beach is being trashed.” He said people “are coming to the beach and leaving debris all over.”
Littering on the beach was the first topic discussed at the June 24 commission workshop.
Audrey Cevaer, who heads Trash Pirates, a volunteer group that picks up trash on the streets and beach, told the commission the extent of the problem. She said the volunteers do a cleanup monthly and there are some members who pick up trash every day.
“I personally picked up three grocery bags of trash on the beach today,” Cevaer said. “On Monday, it was four.” Four or five volunteers normally fill 16 to 18 bags a day, she said.
Potential solutions to the problem, she said, are more signage, increased fines, a fine first with no warnings, and more trash cans. Also, more public awareness of the problem.
“We need to work as a community on this. There are so many people that want to help,” Cevaer said. “Our goal is to make Madeira Beach the cleanest coastal town in Pinellas County.”
Residents at the meeting and commission members said they were well aware of the city’s trash problem and backed Cevaer and the cleanup efforts. They also had solutions to offer.
Bigger fines, more trash cans and garbage pickups, “No Littering” signs with fines noted, and more enforcement were proposed.
Fines without a warning first is also a good idea, said resident Robert Preston. “People don’t need second chances for littering,” he said.
“Videotaping violators would help with enforcement,” said Tom Edwards.
Realtor and resident Jeff Beggins, who volunteers with the Trash Pirates, said the litter in the city is a big problem and there are thousands of cigarette butts on the street.
Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Snyder said the city does not specify a fine for littering in its ordinances, but the state statute is $100 minimum. Snyder said they’re trying to enforce the statute “but we’re not there all the time.”
“The problem occurs after we leave,” he said. At the end of the day, when people leave the beach, they leave their trash behind, Snyder said.
Commissioner Doug Andrews said people often have no place to throw their trash, because the trash cans are full. The city needs more trash cans and sanitation pickups, he said.
“We need to make it easier on people,” Andrews said.
Hendricks said he has been at John’s Pass later in the day, and “the trash barrels are full, and there is litter all over the ground.”
The city has ordered more trash cans, and there are sanitation pickups seven days a week, but only once a day, said Public Works Director Jamie Ahrens.
The city has also given out littering notices to be posted in hotels, motels and short-term rentals so visitors will be aware of the problem.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price said the signs should have a positive message. Instead of “No Littering, No Glass, no this, no that” say “Do the Right Thing, or pay $250.” Price said she’d like to see “cute, psychedelic looking trash cans all over this town.”
Hendricks said, “We need a number of things, like trash cans, extra pickups and more public awareness. And we need fines, severe fines, to shake things up a bit.” He said he sees the big fines as a deterrent.
The commission agreed to raising the fine for littering. Hendricks wanted $500, but the others were unwilling to go that high. They decided on an increase to $250 from $100. Commissioner John Douthirt was absent from the meeting.
A littering ordinance will be drafted by the attorney for consideration at next month’s commission meeting.
Improving pocket parks
The commission discussed partnering with residents and businesses to provide the resources to improve the city’s pocket parks. The parks are located in residential areas and have become a part of the neighborhood, with residents often considering them their own. The pocket parks are mostly green or sandy spaces, varying in degree of maintenance.
Resident and business owner Jeff Beggins said there are five pocket parks in the Boca Ciega area where he lives.
“I like the (partnership) idea,” Beggins said. “There are a lot of citizens and businesses who care about these parks. There’s a lot of opportunities to do a number of things to make them pretty.”
Donations from individuals and businesses could be used to upgrade the parks with fencing and landscaping, add playground and exercise equipment, or converted to uses such as dog parks, Beggins said. Today, some of the parks have deteriorated, he said. “Weeds and grass are not good enough for what we are as a city.”
Price said the pocket park near her house “looks pretty good,” but with others “we need something more than a sandy lot.”
“We need to improve these parks,” Price said. With a public/private partnership, “people will make them their own.”
Hendricks said he “didn’t know we had so many pocket parks” until he saw them when he was campaigning for mayor.
“Adopt a park is a good idea,” Hendricks said. “We need to push forward with it and get moving as soon as we can.”
Andrews said grants could add more money to bolster the funding. “We could get playground equipment through a grant,” Andrews said.
The public/private pocket park partnership will be on the July commission meeting agenda.
Interim treasurer to be hired
The city is looking to bring on a contract employee as an interim replacement for Finance Director Walter Pierce, who has resigned, said City Manager Bob Daniels. The person chosen will serve until the end of the year, while the city looks for a permanent treasurer.
Pierce said he was “moving to a new endeavor” and was “thankful for the opportunity to serve the city for the past three years.” He thanked the finance team “for their professionalism and the things we accomplished,” and the department heads and city manager “for the opportunity to assist them with day to day business.” He did not mention the commissioners.
“I will miss them all,” Pierce said.