Beach communities are getting ready to participate in one of nature’s yearly miracles that takes place from May 1 through Oct. 31 — the hatching of sea turtles and their struggle to survive the perilous trek to the sea.
According to Pinellas County’s Coastal Management Program, adult male turtles never leave the water, but to give birth female turtles come ashore in the dark, dig a hole using their flippers, and lay 100 to 150 eggs at a time. During the course of a season, a single female lays three to eight nests. After a 45- to 70-day gestation period, hatchlings emerge from the nest at night and attempt to follow the moonlight reflecting off the Gulf to get to sea.
The biggest threat to the tiny hatchlings is if they become disoriented from lights and illuminated objects visible from the beach. Hatchlings can become easily attracted inland by artificial light shining from a building, street light or vehicles on the roadway; disorientation often leads to death due to dehydration, being eaten by a predator, or being run over by motor vehicles.
“It is very important that occupants and managers of beachfront properties minimize the use lights that shine directly on the beach,” Pinellas Coastal Management suggests.
A group that monitors hatchlings, Sea Turtle Trackers, volunteers to patrol the beaches of St. Pete Beach, Shell Key and Outback Key.
If the hatchlings make it out to the Gulf, they swim into the sargassum grasses approximately 50 miles offshore, Sea Turtle Trackers explains on its website. There, they find camouflage from predators and eat shrimp, crabs, and other seafood. A hatchling is about the size of a poker chip and grows to the size of a dinner plate in about a year’s time.
Only about one in 1,000 turtles survive to adulthood. It is estimated about half the turtle eggs that are laid hatch. “Here on the Gulf beaches in recent years we have been fortunate that our average egg hatching rate is higher than 50%,” the Turtle Trackers group noted.
Dimming the lights
Last week, the city of Treasure Island reported it worked with state lawmakers, the Florida Department of Transportation and Duke Energy Florida to install eight trial sea turtle-friendly lights along Gulf Boulevard to reduce a serious disorientation problem for the sea turtle population.
“In a multi-year effort, Treasure Island was a driving force in getting FDOT to update its design manual to include wildlife standards for sea turtles,” said Stacy Boyles, assistant public works director.
The city also worked closely with Duke Energy to commission a streetlight fixture that would meet the new standards for approval by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“Treasure Island has adopted progressive lighting standards as well,” Boyles said. “While it is up to the property owners to determine how best to meet lighting requirements, the city is instituting a daily fine structure for noncompliance, which can extend to island visitors when necessary.”
According to the city’s ordinance, owners or residents in homes, motels and hotels that face the beach cannot create light that reflects onto the sand and disorient sea turtle hatchlings.
The trial turtle-friendly streetlights have been installed on Gulf Boulevard at 112th Avenue in Treasure Island and are awaiting approval by FWC and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Once approved, these lights will be used throughout Pinellas County along Gulf Boulevard to aid in marine turtle survival, Boyles said.
“Treasure Island is committed to protecting our wildlife. Small changes like these street lights, especially when used up and down Gulf Boulevard throughout the county, can have a large positive impact. We are excited about the street lights and have had great community support in updating our codes as well.”
In neighboring St. Pete Beach, Mayor Al Johnson said the city also worked with Duke Energy to replace bright street lights, especially in the Pass-A-Grille beach area, with amber lights designed not to disorient hatchlings. He noted the city spent several months lobbying the utility to search for and acquire turtle-safe street lights.
In the tourist district, Johnson noted, most hotels and motels give visitors material on the importance of protecting the hatchlings, with handy tips to not impede their journey to the sea.
The guides advise hotel and motel visitors to close shades at night if their rooms face the beach, so indoor lights do not disorient hatchlings. Visitors are advised that if they stroll along the beach after dark not to shine flashlights onto the sand, unless their lamp emits an amber or red light.
Another important turtle survival tip includes the reminder to cover up holes in the sand, because a baby sea turtle can fall into the smallest cavity, even one left by a beach umbrella. Turtles stuck after sunrise are likely to die or be eaten by a predator.
A critical piece of trivia is that turtles can’t walk in reverse. Therefore, mounds of sand or sand castles, as well as beach chairs, can obstruct a mother turtle from making it to its nesting destination. A stuck mother turtle may get exhausted and give up or lay her eggs too close to the water’s edge.
Look, but don’t touch
Pinellas Coastal Management noted that during turtle hatching season, daily early-morning surveys for nests are performed. Pinellas County contracts with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to monitor sea turtle nesting along all the nourished beaches.
Coastal Management noted a good rule of thumb for those who see an adult turtle is to leave it alone and keep children away from the tortoise and its burrow. Never block the burrow opening, which could prevent its exit or entrance.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium kicked off sea turtle nesting season on April 10 with its annual Sea Turtle Awareness Day, which this year was virtual through Facebook Live.
“Sea Turtle Awareness Day is an opportunity to remind our community and visitors that nesting season is upon us and to be especially cautious and alert when they are on or near our beaches during this special time,” said Sea Turtle Conservation Program Supervisor Lindsey Flynn.
“Residents and visitors play a crucial role in this extraordinary process,” said Flynn. “There are many things they can do to protect our sea turtles, such as picking up their trash and filling in holes on the beach. One of the other big challenges we face is encouraging residents and businesses to use sea turtle-friendly lighting to reduce the number of sea turtles crawling away from the water or wandering on the beach due to the presence of bright artificial lights.”
During the 2020 nesting season, the aquarium recorded 222 observed nests yielding 10,674 live hatchlings.
In March, Sea Turtle Trackers received a grant from the Florida Sea Turtle Grants Program, which is funded by the sales of the sea turtle specialty license plate. The grant allowed the group to purchase a patrol boat to watch for nests on Shell Key and Outback Key, as well as to respond to stranding calls and to transport volunteers for beach cleanups.
“With our new boat, Sea Turtle Trackers was able to identify and protect 94 nests on Shell Key and three on Outback Key, with almost 6,400 hatchlings making it safely to the Gulf,” the group said.
Residents can apply for a "Helping Sea Turtles Survive" specialty license plate, which raises money for two important programs that benefit Florida sea turtles — FWC’s Marine Turtle Protection Program and the Sea Turtle Grants Program, which distributes money back to the local level for turtle conservation projects.
Sea turtles and their hatchlings are protected by state and federal law; it is a violation of the law to touch, feed or interfere in any way with them.
In addition to being protected under Florida statutes, the federal Endangered Species Act lists the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp's Ridley turtles as endangered. The loggerhead is listed as threatened. This makes it illegal to harm, harass, or kill any sea turtles, their eggs, or hatchlings.
It is also illegal to import, sell, own, hold or transport turtles or their products. Only those operating under a state FWC permit are allowed to interact with the turtles and their hatchlings.