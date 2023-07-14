ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., has set several upcoming events.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. — Game on: BEAM. Come try out our all-ages interactive projector game system that makes entertainment lively, educational, and fun. Games range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. 20-minute sessions for up to 4 people are first come, first served.
Monday, July 17, 4 p.m. — The Florida Orchestra presents Instrument Petting Zoo: See, touch, hear, and play the instruments of the orchestra. This session includes a short presentation and free time for kids to play the instruments. For ages 5 and up.
Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m. — Sea Turtle Trackers: This family program presented by Sea Turtle Trackers emphasizes sea turtle conservation and the importance of caring for our local ecosystem. Join us for a presentation followed by a turtle story.
Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m. — Florida-Friendly Landscaping Essentials: Join us to learn about the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping Principles and how easily they can be implemented. Presented by Doris Heitzmann, program manager of Florida Friendly Landscaping for Pinellas County.
Wednesday, July 19, 5:30 p.m. — Documentary: Join us for a special feature and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m. — BayCare Kids: Adventure into Health (Ages 3–5). We go on an adventure throughout the world. Each week, we'll get together for an activity along with a song, an animal puppet and a new storybook.
Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand. Email: spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. — Baby Time: (0-18 months) An interactive story time especially for infants! We’ll enjoy a story, lap bounces, rhymes, and opportunities to share a love of books with your baby.
Friday, July 21, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: Join us for a special feature and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for details.
Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. — Game on: BEAM. Come try out our all-ages interactive projector game system that makes entertainment lively, educational, and fun. Games range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. 20-minute sessions for up to 4 people are first come, first served.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.