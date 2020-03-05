MADEIRA BEACH — Candidates for mayor and City Commission expressed their views on traffic problems and other issues Feb. 25 with one participant advocating that the Tom Stuart Causeway drawbridge be put on a timer.
John Hendricks, who is running for mayor, said he and others have been told that a timing strategy can't be used for the raising and lowering of the drawbridge every 30 minutes as needed at the busy waterway and tourist destination.
"That simply wasn't true," he said, adding that some mariners are not happy he's raised that issue.
"When you go across the bridge, when you get stopped by the bridge being up, and you run through the bank and make a deposit and you come back and the bridge is up again, it's time to put the bridge on a timer," Hendricks said.
The forum was hosted by the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce. Also attending were Gary Hughes, another candidate for mayor; Deby Weinstein, city commission District 1 incumbent; and her opponent, Helen "Happy" Price.
Noting that the population has only grown by about 150 people since 2010, Price said that day trippers and others visiting the city are causing the increased traffic. She said she welcomes the visitors.
"I don't think it's going to keep rolling and be horrible," she said. "I think younger people today are relying on share rides, like Uber and Lift. And they are not even going out at night in cars. So that's something that's kind of developed over time."
Tampa has had huge success with water taxis, she said.
"I would like to see that here," Price said.
Though she agreed that Madeira Beach will always have traffic problems, Weinstein said a study done in 2017 in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation that involved the north side of the city should be readdressed. The study was criticized by some residents of the area along 150th Avenue who were affected by the access to their condominiums.
"I think there are too many things in it that were either left out — and I've studied it several times, and I don't really understand a lot of it — but I do think we should begin talks with the Department of Transportation for this side of town," Weinstein said.
Pertaining to traffic issues on the south side of the city, which is her home district, Weinstein said, "I guess I have to say I live with it. I walk a lot. I think walking is great for you. I walk most all the time. But I know that folks need the transportation route."
She also said the city is grateful to tourists and want them to come back.
A few of the candidates mentioned options for changing the configuration of traffic lights on 150th Way.
Hughes said he doesn't have the "slightest idea" how to solve the traffic issue, but with new developments, the city will have a mess when a hotel project is complete.
"There's talk of putting up traffic lights. Well then, you are backing up traffic all the way across that bridge (on 150th Avenue) to McDonald's. I just don't see how it's going to work," he said. "There are a lot of smart people out there. I'm sure they can come up with a better idea, but I don't know what it is."
He added he would listen to ideas to pertaining to traffic flow.
Infrastructure a concern
Asked what he considered were the most pressing needs for infrastructure and capital projects in Madeira Beach, Hendricks said the storm sewers are collapsing in the city.
"We got to take care of that," Hendricks said.
He warned that taxes will be going up for the foreseeable future until city officials get certain developments built, such as a project that was held up a couple of years.
"Had that been left alone so that project could have been developed, it probably would have been on stream right now where we wouldn't be raising our taxes," he said.
Hendricks said the city has to generate some revenue, and it can't rely strictly on parking meters because the fees are driving people away and leading people to park along streets in the city.
"People need to start thinking about what's logical and not just shutting the city down," he said. "People are coming to Florida."
Hughes said he agreed with Hendricks on many of his views and added that city officials have to reduce the city's estimated $26 million debt service.
He said the city has to maintain its infrastructure and look to increase revenues, but not through taxes.
"We are going to have to do something; how we do it, that's a good question," he said. "Let's hope we come up with an answer soon."
Price said the most pressing needs for infrastructure are stormwater and road improvements.
She also said the city needs more parking spaces in town during certain times of the year but doesn't advocate raising rates.
"We still want to bring people in, but young families can't spend $15, $20 for parking at the beach. They don't want to spend $15 or $20 for parking at John's Pass, just to spend money on drinks and food and dolphin watching," Price said.
She suggested having a low parking garage in John's Pass Park, on the west side of Gulf Boulevard.
Weinstein said it is important for residents to know that the city's tax rate is the third-lowest among the beach communities at 2.75 mills. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
"I do not think that based on how we arranged the loan (a $15 million loan for infrastructure) and the terms of the loan will require any millage increase for the next four to five years," she said.
Festival an issue
The candidates refrained from exchanging salvos at each other for the most part. However, Price and Weinstein were at odds over funding issues involving the John's Pass Seafood Festival.
Price said she would put her full support behind the seafood festival, fishing tournaments, events at the city recreation center and softball tournaments.
"All the things really that put Madeira Beach on the map," she said. "Unlike my opponent who voted against city support for our Seafood Festival, the last two years in a row," Price said.
Weinstein said she and her husband were among the original founders of the Seafood Festival. But she added that the city doesn't always hold organizations accountable in making sure events are carried on properly.
For instance, she was opposed to the city's financial support for the festival because "we didn't get accountability of the necessary amount of sheriff's department (deputies) needed for tens of thousands of people that came to our city to enjoy their drinking and their partying. You have to have that. You have to have a hold-harmless for the city, which just wasn't a part of it," Weinstein said.
She added that she didn't want the city to face lawsuits that would cost the city money.
Candidate backgrounds
Hendricks had a career in the corporate sector and owning his own business. He has been active in city government, and has served on the Bid Review, Budget Review and Charter Review committees, among others. He is currently chairman of the Civil Service Commission.
"I've been real active in the community. I know what's going on," he said. "I didn't just walk in the door. I go to most BOC meetings," he said.
Hughes said he is U.S. Marine Corp. veteran who had a successful business career for more than 50 years, adding he was hired by absentee owners to turn around their underperforming companies.
"I had the experience and ability to analyze and identify problem issues," he said.
Months ago, his neighbors encouraged him to run for office.
"I have no previous political affiliations. I'm not beholden to anyone. It's time for me to give back to the city I love," he said.
Weinstein said her career was in the health insurance field in claims, marketing and research and development.
She has been involved with the Madeira Beach Taxpayers Association, Neighborhood Crime Watch, Civil Service Commission, Gulf Beaches Library and citywide Beautification Committee. She serves as the city representative on the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.
"I ask a lot of questions to ensure fiscal accountability, to and for our city," Weinstein said.
Price spent the last 20 years as a litigator for a Tampa law firm. In 2010 she was promoted to managing partner.
"I have been retired for about one year now and have plenty of time now to dedicate to my wonderful beach town," she said.
The election will be held Tuesday, March 17. Maggie Black decided not to seek a second term as mayor. The mayor serves a three-year term. Commissioners serve two-year terms.