INDIAN SHORES — Emotional support dogs are not service dogs. Kathy Saunders, the area coordinator for Southeastern Guide Dogs, explained the differences between real and fake service animals at the Jan. 14 Indian Shores Town Council meeting.
“After all, aren’t all dogs emotional support dogs?” Saunders said during her presentation.
Not all dogs are service dogs, however. Service dogs are animals that have gone through rigorous formal training to perform specific work or tasks “to help mitigate an individual’s specific disability” in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The work that the service dog performs is directly related to the person’s disability. Saunders gave examples of disabilities in which service dogs may be trained to provide assistance such as diabetes, epilepsy, blindness, and deafness, among others. “There are dogs that are trained to alert a diabetic when their blood sugar is low,” said Saunders.
The ADA affords public access for service dogs. That same access is not granted to emotional support, therapy, comfort, or companion animals because they are not service animals.
“Emotional support animals are excluded from the ADA,” said Saunders. “If you have the dog with you just because it makes you feel good or calm when you are out, you can’t call it a service dog.”
Since an individual’s disability may not be visually apparent and not all dogs in public spaces are legitimate service dogs, the dilemma of whether or not a dog is, in fact, a service dog comes into question.
Saunders explained that fake tags and vests may be purchased on the internet by anyone. Some airlines allow emotional support dogs on flights, which complicates the issue. “Some people just want to take their dogs with them wherever they go, so they pass the dog off as a service animal when it is not,” said Saunders.
Here is the tricky part. There are only two questions that can be asked of the service dog’s handler/trainer without the business or entity risking legal ramifications like being sued — which does happen. The two questions that may be asked are: Is this dog required because of a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?
It is a misdemeanor to pass off a fake service animal as a legitimate one. “It is dangerous to have fake service dogs in public spaces,” said Saunders.
Audience members asked the police chief if they should call the police when they suspect a fake service dog is in a public space like the beach, restaurants or shops. Chief Rick Swann replied that residents and visitors can call the local police department, but that calls are handled by priority, and such calls may not get immediate attention if there are more serious calls in process.
Saunders revealed that service dogs start going out in public when they are as young as 12 weeks old. The cost of training one service dog like a guide dog for the blind is approximately $65,000. Service dogs are working dogs and must be under the control of the handler at all times in public.
“If a dog is not behaving like a service dog, it can be asked to leave (a public space),” said Saunders. Service dogs must not pose any public safety issues and they must be quietly well-behaved. Dogs urinating, defecating, acting aggressively, dirty or stinky may be asked to leave a public space regardless of whether or not they are a service dog.
Saunders said if it looks ridiculous, it’s likely not a service dog. Legitimate service dogs always have “four on the floor” — all four paws on the floor. They do not ride in supermarket carts or carriages.
One of the dangers of having a fake service dog in the same public space as a legitimate service dog is when the fake service dog attacks the legitimate service dog that is restrained. Saunders said she has seen this happen on the beach.
The real service dog sometimes gets killed or maimed in these attacks, leaving the disabled person without the important help the dog provided, “and $65,000 (in training) is gone,” said Saunders.
In other matters
• A resolution passed 5-0 declaring Michael Hackerson and Michael Petruccelli to have been elected for additional 3-year terms as they ran unopposed for their seats on the Town Council.
• The council unanimously approved the site plan submitted by architect Pete Alfonso Jr. for the construction of a single-family home with two stories over parking at 19831 Gulf Blvd.
• A new recreational class request from Laura Garrison to conduct an iRest Restorative Yoga and Meditation class was approved unanimously by the council. It will be held on Monday evenings from 4:30-5:30 p.m. starting Feb. 3.
• The proposal for a 2020-2023 service renewal agreement from Audio Visual Innovations Inc. (AVI-SPL) was not accepted by the council. The town has used the services of AVI-SPL since the company installed the audio visual equipment in town hall in 2011, entering into one- to three-year service renewal agreements.
The current renewal would have included two preventative maintenance visits, repairs if needed, and telephone support in the amount of $5,507.84, according to the town clerk’s memorandum. Town Clerk Freddie Lozano said that last year the town used only 6.5 hours at $120 per hour from Audio Visual Innovations, Inc. “The $140 hourly service rate (minimum four hours) for non-contract customers is more cost-effective,” said Lozano.