ST PETE BEACH — After a lengthy hearing addressing concerns about late-night music emanating from Hotel Zamora’s 360° Rooftop Lounge, city commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to increase the number of lodging units from 50 to 64 at the hotel, 3701 Gulf Blvd.
Neighborhood residents who attended the hearing noted many of their concerns were addressed during meetings with the hotel owner and city, but they wanted to ensure there would be strict controls on how much amplified music could be heard from the rooftop lounge. When it comes to decibel readings, noise restrictions placed on Hotel Zamora’s rooftop lounge will be more stringent than city codes.
Under the agreement, use of amplified music will be strictly controlled. Music can only come from onsite equipment and speakers, with no bass tones permitted in the mix. Live music or bands will be prohibited starting April 1. Music decibel levels will be strictly controlled and measured.
One last-minute item agreed to by city commissioners will permit low levels of music to be played over speakers in the late-night hours.
According to city Planning Department records, the site previously held a small facility, the Tropical Bay Motel, which was demolished in 2005. A condominium project was proposed in 2008, but the project remained incomplete following the economic downturn.
In January 2013, Hotel Zamora, named after the city in Spain, was developed by partners Henry Suarez and Dr. Kiran C. Patel. Published reports noted in 2014 that they won accolades for opening the first new hotel on St. Pete Beach in 20 years, and were approved for 50 lodging units. According to state records, another prominent physician, Dr. Devanand Mangar, chief anesthesiologist at Tampa General Hospital, is an owner, president and chief executive of the Zamora Hospitality Group.
The hoteliers recently contracted to purchase an abutting 0.35-acre office site at 3803 Gulf Blvd. The application was to utilize the 0.35 acres for additional units for Hotel Zamora, which is permitted only through a density pool allocation and conditional-use approval process.
Community Development Director Wesley T. Wright noted “the applicant is not proposing any interior or exterior modifications to accommodate this request. … A revised parking plan has been submitted to accommodate the additional parking on the office site located at 3803 Gulf Blvd.”
According to the Wright’s staff report, “the subject five-story hotel building is not proposed to expand in height or add any floor area whatsoever.”
In his report to the commission, Wright said that in November 2016, the owner was found in violation of land development code ordinances regulating the property’s density. The property was approved for 50 units but constructed in such a way that rooms could be “locked-out” and configured to provide 72 individual rental units. A lockout unit is defined as a unit capable of being functionally separated from the temporary lodging unit to which it is attached and rented as a separate room.
“The Special Magistrate ordered that rental reports be provided to the city on a monthly basis reflecting no more than 50 units, in any combination of one- or two-bedroom units, are rented on the property at any given time,” Wright said.
The report stated that the applicant is not proposing any internal or external alterations to either the existing hotel property or abutting office property with this request. The rooms will only be configured to allow for the rental of 64 temporary lodging units.