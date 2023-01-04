TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners have hired a consultant to undertake a stormwater fee rate study that could result in both residential and commercial property owners charged a higher amount for the impervious, or hard surface, areas on their parcels that direct rainwater to be treated by the city.
Impervious areas include any hard surface that prevents, or significantly impedes, percolation of water and rainwater into underlying soil, causing it to run off into gullies, drainage ditches and eventually sewers. Impervious areas can include asphalt and concrete surfaces, roadways, sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, concrete walkways and paved yards.
The study will be designed to incentivize the use of pervious materials and possibly offer tax reductions for those who qualify under new stormwater fee guidelines.
A pervious surface allows for the percolation of water into the underlying soil. Pervious surfaces include grass, mulched groundcover, planted areas, and permeable pavers.
City commissioners unanimously allocated $75,000 to Raftelis Financial Consulting to perform the rate study, in conjunction with a similar study they are doing for Daytona Beach.
“Our objective is to ensure a strong link between the fee that we are charging and the property characteristics that receive stormwater benefits from the citywide stormwater system,” Public Works Director Mike Helfrich told commissioners. “Basically what we want to do is ensure that, equitably, we charge for the amount of stormwater that the city has to remove from private property, to public property, and then out to the bay.”
In addition, the city wants to incentivize properties to minimize impervious areas.
The city currently bills on a bimonthly basis for stormwater, just like it does for all the other utilities. Helfrich said the stormwater fee has increased over the past several years to support the funding of significant capital improvements, but the city has not completed an in-depth rate study in several years.
The study is going to collect parcel and land use data from each of the properties and evaluate the proposed new rate structure to include alternatives.
The idea is for people to start using pervious materials so rainwater percolates into groundwater and doesn’t become surface flow, Helfrich said. “We may give a credit for having more pervious area. The idea is to lessen the burden on the amount of stormwater that has to be treated by the city system.”
The average Treasure Island single-family homeowner pays about $17.78 monthly, or $35.56 bimonthly, in stormwater fees.
“It does increase for commercial buildings, and we want it to be more equitable for multifamily,” said City Manager Amy Davis. “There could be different ways to structure incentives; it could be rate-based, (but) it also could be a ratio of how much pervious versus impervious surface there has to be on every lot.”
She said the study will be exploring all of those options. “As a whole community we want to become more resilient and we want to encourage pervious materials, so it will be looking at all of that.”
Davis said that “the more pervious surface we have, the less the stormwater system is burdened with transporting that water,” so conceivably it would be less of a cost burden to maintain the system, and “hopefully we won’t have to keep growing it.”
However, she advised commissioners “this is a rate that will keep increasing because of the nature of where we live.” The rate study will also project the amount of revenue that will be needed long-term.
Consultant Raftelis proposed to conduct its study between December 2022 and April 2023. Its report will then be presented to staff and the City Commission, who will then hold workshops and public hearings before its adoption. If the city commission wants the consultant to assist with town meetings, to inform the public about its rate study, that could add another three months to the timetable.