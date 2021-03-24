TREASURE ISLAND — The ghost town on the south side of John’s Pass is coming back to life.
The site of the former Gator’s Café, a vacant symbol of the coronavirus pandemic, is about to become the 11th restaurant on the Beachside Hospitality Group roster, opening around mid-April under the name “Crabby’s on the Pass.”
“Everything came together on this, and we were able to work out a great deal. We’re so excited to be in Treasure Island,” said Julia Cassino, director of marketing and events at Beachside.
Gator’s, a three-decade legend among Gulf beach restaurants and watering holes, was an early victim of the COVID-19 contagion, closing its doors in March 2020. In October, owners announced the shutdown would be permanent.
Known for its Florida Gators football watch parties, boisterous Sunday live-music events and stunning views of the Gulf, John’s Pass and the drawbridge, the facility took advantage of its surroundings with floor-to-ceiling windows and indoor-outdoor seating to become a favorite among locals and tourists. The boat-up docks will remain, and there will be a fish filleting station and indoor space for banquets, weddings and corporate events.
Beachside has been steadily expanding from its Clearwater stronghold, where it operates Crabby’s Bar & Grill, Crabby’s Dockside, Salty’s Island Bar & Grill and the Salty Crab North Beach. It also has restaurants in St. Cloud, New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach, Fort Pierce and Fort Myers Beach.
Crabby’s on the Pass will feature traditional American seafood in a casual-dining atmosphere.
The Treasure Island side of John’s Pass has long been rumored as a potential site for an upscale resort hotel. But Crabby’s is no short-term venture, Cassino said.
“Our group would not have moved in if there was not a goal for this to be long-term,” she said. “Our goal is to be there for the long haul.”