REDINGTON BEACH — The evening started well for Redington Beach commissioners March 4 as they voted unanimously on second and final reading to raise the impervious surface ratio from 40 to 65%. The change in the amount of allowable hard surface homeowners could build on had been sought by a number of the town’s residents and was a persistent focus of often animated discussions with commissioners for several months during 2019.
However, the vote on the higher number was met with little cheer, as residents at the well-attended meeting complained the change didn’t go far enough to deal with the complicated building code and conflicts within it.
Some of the critics expressed a lack of trust in the officials who had drawn up related changes to be considered that evening.
Speaking to commissioners shortly after the vote to change the ratio, Steve Redman, who had been among the homeowners pushing for the higher percentage, charged officials had “got to this spot on false pretenses.” He said mitigation changes that building officials had said during meetings of the Planning Board would be included in the ordinance were not part of the final package.
“There was a group of very mad people” at the meeting, he said. They were “appeased” by board members who said they would pass the ordinance “as is” and include those requirements in other ordinances. Those “promises” were not “in any of this other stuff,” he said.
Lynn Burnett, a professional engineer consulting for Redington Beach, said many of the issues to which Redman alluded were already included in the Standards Details manual for the town.
However, she said much of the concern expressed in meetings dealt with “de minimus” projects. The land development code was clear, she said, in declaring such projects could have “no adverse impact.” Water retention areas would have to be in place, but the Standard Details manual provides options for creating such an area. It’s not meant to “bring the entire area up to code,” but to simplify the work, she said.
Responding to audience comments, Building Official Darin Cushing said many of the cities he has worked for in the past 15 years utilized such mitigation standards and enforced them. “We just haven’t done it here. It’s been in the code all along and we need to start doing it.”
“You’ve been through a lot of changes of administration, you’ve been through a lot of changes of building officials and now you’ve got some people paying attention to what’s going on in this town and you need to address it,” he added.
Commissioners were to consider two other proposals intended to blunt the potential increase in stormwater that could be caused by the decreased green space. Before those ordinances could be formally introduced, however, audience members commented that language in one ordinance would increase the authority of building officials in interpretations of town codes. Much of their negative comments was focused on the town planner, Bruce McLaughlin.
Jeff Fuller charged that he was “totally reliant” on McLaughlin to get approval for something as small as a “1-by-1 pad” and the proposed changes would grant him decision-making authority that “makes him king of the jungle.” Fuller charged that “there are a bunch of people in this room that are trying to force things on the town of Redington Beach that don’t live in Redington Beach.”
He suggested the standards for mitigation were unique to Redington Beach and would turn the town into “a green nightmare that everyone in this town is going to have to pay for as an experiment that no one else has to do.”
If the changes were adopted, Fuller said, “every single house in this town will have to go through mitigation.”
“People who don’t understand the intricacies of this document are going to be in charge of enforcing” it, he said, calling it “incomprehensible.”
Many audience members openly grumbled about what they perceived as differing interpretations of the code by McLaughlin and Burnett. In response, Commissioner Fred Steiermann commented, “This is always adversarial with you guys. And we’re working through it. … I’d like to get off the adversarial part of this and work out the nuts and bolts and I won’t vote for this if these questions aren’t answered.”
In a back and forth with Commissioner Tom Dorgan about mitigation requirements for installation of a hypothetical barbecue pad, Redman said the difference was “what makes sense and what was onerous.”
“I’m here,” he said, “because I don’t want to get people screwed in this town.”
“You guys want to have everything black and white. Now you’re telling me it’s not black and white. Even if it says here we have to do it. You’re just not going to enforce it here and there.”
Pointing to McLaughlin seated in the front row, Redman said “I don’t trust him not to enforce it. It’s cost me probably $70,000 personally because of his decisions.”
“Darin, I trust you,” Redman continued. “That’s not the point. I don’t trust him and if you give him the license to do these things, I think a lot of projects are going to be screwed.”
Redman questioned if the changes were realistic. “There are things in there that don’t make sense. Achieving an absolute net zero doesn’t make sense. It’s great policy, but it’s not something that’s feasible 99% of the time.”
“I don’t’ see how any of this can be adopted right now because there’s a conflict of current ordinances, there are things here that are extremely onerous, and it doesn’t include the things that we were promised to stop the angry mob three months ago.”
Members of the audience asked commissioners for additional review of the proposed changes.
Dorgan agreed that the manual needed to be fixed because “we don’t have any standards.”
Steiermann agreed that “if it doesn’t work, it needs to work.” Addressing the audience, he added, “it isn’t us against you. It’s not you against them. If we all work together and push this through, I agree with you it isn’t ready for a vote tonight.”
Mayor Nick Simons asked Burnett, Cushing and McLaughlin to review the ordinances, directing them to seek “the less impact financially on our residents.”
“I know the goal is down the road, to get to mitigation the best we can,” he added.
By a vote of 5-0, commissioners agreed to table the resolution, without setting a definite date to reconsider.
Simons took a moment to express support for the town planner.
“Bruce does a good job, it’s a tough job, and we’re glad he’s here. He’s helped the town out tremendously. And Bruce, you have the support of this commission.”
In an email to the Beacon, McLaughlin responded to his critics.
“It was unfortunate that some people chose to engage in personal attacks but it is not unexpected since I have been faithfully and fully enforcing the town’s already adopted land development regulations,” he wrote. “I appreciate the support that the mayor expressed for my work for the town and am confident that the mayor spoke for the entire town board and for the town as a whole with respect to the confidence and trust that they have in me.”
In other news:
McLaughlin informed commissioners the contractor awarded the work for renovations at Friendship Park, Kloote Contracting Inc., had declined to accept the contract. The town and Kloote had been in final negotiations over the contract when, during an on-site walk-through, the company owner stepped away from the deal after he decided he didn’t bid properly, the town planner said.
Commissioners agreed with McLaughlin’s recommendation to replace Kloote with the second lowest bidder, Right Away Contracting of Largo. That company’s bid, at $58,500, was about $8,000 higher than Kloote’s.