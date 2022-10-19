NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Commissioner Gary Curtis has been an elected official in North Redington Beach for a long time — so long, if fact, that he received the John Land Award for his 23 years of continuous public service. at the Oct. 13 town hall meeting.
The John Land Award is an award given by the Florida League of Cities in recognition of elected officials in the state of Florida who have served in excess of 20 years. The League named its years-of-service award in recognition of Land, the mayor of Apopka from 1949-2014. Eryn Russell, membership program specialist for the Florida League of Cities, came from Lakeland to present Curtis with the award at the commission’s Oct. 13 meeting.
The award, which was issued by resolution of the League and signed by Phillip E. Walker, the League’s president, lauded Curtis’ service since “several terms in office are high compliments voters give an official, and with these years of experience comes a strength of wisdom, discernment and strong leadership skills that brings tremendous value to the municipal government of Florida.”
Russell read the contents of the entire award to the meeting’s attendees. She also pointed out that, in all the years of Curtis’ elected service, that’s not all he was doing. “He also had a job (as a schoolteacher), a family, a life,” said Russell.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the community, and be involved in making decisions,” said Curtis as he accepted the award.
Curtis, who was first elected to Seat 2 of the North Redington Beach Board of Commissioners in 1999, is currently serving his 12th consecutive term in office. Curtis will be up for reelection again in the March 2023 municipal election.
In other business
Two ordinances were passed on their second and final readings, both by unanimous votes of 4-0 with Commissioner Richard Bennett absent. One ordinance allows construction of open-sided detached structures like gazebos within 15 feet of a rear setback, and the other establishes standards governing the use and maintenance of soil erosion and sediment control practices.
Three new ordinances all passed unanimously 4-0 on their first reading. The first amends the town’s Comprehensive Plan to incorporate changes recommended by the evaluation and appraisal review to include peril of flood provisions within the coastal management and conservation element, the addition of a policy regarding affordable housing, and updating terminology and data.
The second ordinance concerned the annual update of the Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2023-2027. Mayor Bill Queen said, “Last year’s Capital Improvement expenditures were primarily the Emergency Services Building, sewer system and drainage, mostly paid for by (Pinellas) County, and going forward, the ($739,000 of North Redington Beach’s American Recovery Act) funds are earmarked for the town’s undergrounding project.”
An ordinance regarding the municipal election slated for Mar. 14, 2023 was the third and final new ordinance. Mayor and commissioners’ seats 1 and 2 will be up for election. The qualifying period for candidates wishing to run for those positions is from 8 a.m. Dec. 2 until 1 p.m. Dec. 16 (during regular town hall hours of operation).
Two agreements were accepted during new business, both by unanimous votes of 4-0. One was an interlocal agreement providing for control of illicit discharges within Pinellas County. The other was the maintenance agreement for a second vehicle beach access gate at the Tides.