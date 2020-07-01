Indian Rocks Beach ready to crack down on fireworks

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas County’s beaches are typically packed with revelers for the Fourth of July. But if you’re planning on heading to Indian Rocks Beach in hopes of celebrating Independence Day with some fireworks, city officials have a message for you: Don’t even think about it.
Not after the mess city staff and volunteers had to clean up last year.
“Our sanitation department the day after the Fourth of July gathered 22 loads of debris,” Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy said. “And our small city can’t sustain that kind of an environmental impact on our community.”
Therefore, Kennedy said the city is going to be strict this year about enforcing its city code that bans the retail sale, purchase or use of fireworks that project into the air or explode.
Violating the ban can result in a $500 fine, and Kennedy said people will be watching.
“There will be sheriff’s deputies monitoring the fireworks on Indian Rocks Beach along with our code enforcer for the entire weekend,” she said.
Residents who witness the use of fireworks are asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 727-582-6177.
As a way to help cut down on littering, Kennedy said trash bags were going to be handed out to beachgoers at certain accesses.
Kennedy said she doesn’t hate fireworks, but city leaders’ concerns go beyond trash. She said noise, and the welfare of both people and animals, including sea turtles and birds, were reasons for the crackdown.
During an October work session to discuss the problem, representatives from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Audubon Bird Stewards said noise, debris, and lights from fireworks were negatively impacting sea turtles and beach nesting birds, causing aborted nesting attempts, ingestion of plastic residue, and disturbed and disoriented hatchlings, all of which significantly reduces the number of successful births.
But Kennedy said the 22 truckloads of debris left on the beach was the tipping point that put city leaders over the edge.
“It was overbearing to our community and we made a promise after that that we weren’t going to go through that anymore,” she said.