ST. PETE BEACH — The public beaches of Pinellas County will reopen Monday, May 4. All public parking will also be open except for specific areas in Pass-a-Grille that city commissioners decided May 1 would be limited to residents of St. Pete Beach and businesses.
The parking along Pass-a-Grille Way will be closed, except for the area between Seventh Avenue to Ninth Avenue, which will be open for businesses only. The parking along Ninth and Eighth avenues will remain open for business parking. The parking on 15th and 16th avenues along with the east side of Gulf Way will be open to residents only. The west side of Gulf Way in Pass-a-Grille along with the Upham Beach parking areas will be open.
The cost for parking will increase to $3.25 per hour, an increase from $2.75, in an effort to cover the additional expenses around enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts in the public bathrooms and beach area, officials said.
St. Pete Beach officials are also encouraging eateries to offer outdoor dining by filling out the temporary use application.
Restaurants are asked to email the completed application along with a sketch of the area, table layout, number of seats, perimeter barricade/fencing to wwright@stpetebeach.org. All fees associated with the application will be waived.
Officials added that the opportunity for street closures will be available for the Corey Avenue district and Historic 8th Avenue in Pass-a-Grille.