INDIAN SHORES — Two ordinances amending the town’s police pension trust fund were tabled on their second reading at an Aug. 13 meeting. Both ordinances are rescheduled to be addressed at the Sept. 11 town hall meeting.
The ordinances pertained to a section that added a police chief’s choice to opt out of the pension plan as a new hire. Town Attorney Regina Kardash explained that the ordinances had been cleared by a pension attorney and a tax attorney, but that there was still some concern over the wording.
Another agenda item that was tabled was the Town Council’s consideration of Director of Finance and Personnel Susan Scrogham’s request to increase the town staff heads’ spending limits.
The request would be for the spending limits to increase as follows: town administrator from $1,000 to $10,000, police chief from $1,000 to $10,000, director of finance and personnel from $1,000 to $5,000, and the town clerk from $1,000 to $5,000. Such increases would require an ordinance change and further consideration.
The Town Council rejected a donation request for $1,000 from the Family Center on Deafness Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides free amplified telephones for all residents in Pinellas County with hearing loss. There was only $500 remaining in a philanthropic budget after the town donated to the Neighborly Care Network.
“Neighborly Care Network reports on residents using their services in Indian Shores, so we know our donation is going to help our own residents,” said Mayor Pat Soranno. “Family Center on Deafness, Inc. does not provide that information.”
Potential electric scooter ordinance is discussed
The council also discussed the components of a potential electric scooter ordinance. As electric scooters are becoming more prevalent, the council considered drafting an ordinance to regulate where they can operate on the road. The council unanimously directed the town attorney to draft an ordinance prohibiting electric scooters on Gulf Boulevard.
Board of Adjustment replaces Seat 5
The council acknowledged James Ryan’s resignation from Seat 5 on the Board of Adjustment, effective July 31. Allen Dreher volunteered for the position and was appointed to replace Ryan.
Town purchases new riding mower and utility vehicle
The town unanimously approved two new purchases for the Public Services Department. A new Encore Power Equipment riding mower budgeted in the fiscal year 2018-2019 at a cost of $5,095 and a new John Deer Gator utility vehicle at a cost of $14,404 covered in the fiscal year 2019-2020 will be bought to replace failing equipment.
Resolution establishes criteria for code enforcement liens
The council unanimously adopted a resolution establishing criteria for code enforcement liens. The resolution acknowledges that “the special magistrate has the power to hold hearings and enter orders imposing fines which become liens on the real and personal property of the violators” but that the Town Council has the authority to reduce fines. Twelve criteria are listed in the resolution for the pursuit of fine reduction, including filing a written application with the town clerk.