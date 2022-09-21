Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition. Space is available for meetings and group activities. Please contact Stanley 727-391-2828. Come say hello to Michelle the mural artist, who is beautifying our library.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Sept. 23, 12:00 p.m. — Car Insurance: Understanding Your Personal Auto Policy. A licensed Florida insurance adjuster explains coverages required in Florida and more.
Monday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Get ready to play and learn with Alexa! Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. — Influential Women of Florida with Elizabeth Britt: Fashion, environment, legislation, aviation, civil rights and more. The women we will “meet” have had tremendous local and national impact, and they all have Florida roots.
Thursday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. — Fall Recipe Swap: Do you have a fall recipe that your friends and family just can’t get enough of? Let’s chat about our favorite autumnal treats and share recipes.
Friday, Sept. 30, 12 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a new film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Free bridge lessons
MADEIRA BEACH — Free bridge lessons are available on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center.
For information, call Bert, 727-392-8448, or the Recreation Center, 727-392-0665.
Park closed for boat removal
MADEIRA BEACH — Bicentennial Park, 565 Tom Stuart Causeway, will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26, while the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit removes derelict boats, according to the city.
The city is not sure how many boats will be removed, but it will update the public if the schedule changes.