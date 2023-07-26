INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The only topics that generate as much attention as beach erosion and short-term rentals locally are bars and restaurants, and there’s big news to report on that industry’s scene.
Eighteen months after it was first announced, following an extensive renovation of the existing building, Coco’s Crush opened in the former 18 on the Rocks at 2405 Gulf Blvd. on July 26.
The bar — famous for its colorful, tropical mixed drinks, including the iconic Orange Crush — got its start in Clearwater Beach and promises to significantly boost the barrier island’s eclectic bar and nightlife scene.
“It’s official! We will see you July 26, 2023 @ 6PM,” a July 15 Facebook post simply stated, and nothing else needed to be said to bring the masses out for one of the most highly anticipated openings in IRB.
“’Bout dang time! Can’t wait!” one commenter replied, and that type of response littered the Coco’s Crush‑IRB Facebook page. The page has been hosting before-and-after photos of the renovations, as well as menu items and promotional spots, since December 2021. The anticipation even affected city officials, with Commissioner Denise Houseberg providing updates during recent commission meetings and Mayor Cookie Kennedy and City Manager Gregg Mims, among others, attending the soft opening last week.
“Just got back from the Coco’s Crush soft opening in IRB,” Chad Piece, moderator of the Indian Rocks Beach Life Facebook page, wrote on Sunday, July 23. “The place looks Great and the wings were Bangin! Did I mention that they will be doing a 15% off (for) Locals Discount.”
“See you there!” one commenter replied.
Alcohol permits approved
During the July 11 Indian Rocks Beach City Commission meeting, the board unanimously approved a trio of applications related to alcoholic beverage use designations for a pair of local businesses. A 2COP allows the sale of beer, wine and liquor at the Indian Rocks Café, Deli & Market at 1401 Gulf Blvd. Two permits — a 13CT and a 4COP SFS, or Special Food Service — allow for the Loder family’s catering company to transport beer, wine and liquor from their IRB headquarters to off-site locations.
“We expanded into the old market, so it makes sense to offer this,” café co-owner Jeff Tacy told the commission, which was down two members. He said the purpose for the request is to allow customers, who typically grab sandwiches, wraps, and drinks on the way to and from the beach, to take the booze with them, although Tacy acknowledged the 2COP designation allows buyers to “crack open” an alcoholic beverage on the premises. “We’re not going to serve alcohol,” Tacy explained, adding their customers “typically don’t hang around for too long” while noting the café closes at 2:00 p.m. and the market at six.
“We love the community, and we’re excited to be able to offer this service,” Tacy said speaking of his partner and co-owner, Jean Marie Murphy. The commission ultimately approved the application, with a condition that excessive noise violations could result in the revocation of the of the designation, 3-0.
The reading of the two Loder items took just a few minutes to approve, as Matt Loder explained the applications were needed to successfully operate his family’s Big Claw Catering, dba Savor the Moment Catering business. “This is for a liquor license that is necessary for us to do our catering out of the building,” he said. “It’s a necessity to have one license to get the other for catering requirements.”
After resident John Pfanstiehl said the Loder family, owners of the Original Crabby Bill’s as well as several other area establishments, “have done so much for this community, and I’m completely in favor of this,” the commission quickly approved both items by 3-0 votes.