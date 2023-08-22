Two beach communities, Madeira Beach and Redington Beach, will pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the survivors in separate ceremonies on Sept. 11.
The Madeira Beach Fire Department will conduct a “Day of Remembrance” ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at Patriot Park, 424 150th Ave.
The department will lay a wreath at the park’s 9/11 Memorial and observe a moment of silence.
The Redington Beach ceremony will be held at Friendship Park, 160-264 164th Ave., across from City Hall, beginning at 10:30 a.m.