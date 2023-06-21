INDIAN SHORES — A dead tiger shark washed up on an Indian Shores beach over the weekend of June 10-11 attributed to shark fishing on the beach, and the issue made quite a splash at the town’s June 13 meeting.
Maj. Glen Smith gave the report during the police department’s agenda segment, recommending that the council authorize the town’s attorney to construct an ordinance banning shark fishing on the beach.
Smith explained that the municipality of Delray Beach, Florida recently enacted an ordinance banning shark fishing on the beach that could be a template for the Town of Indian Shores. The Delray Beach ordinance bans shore-based shark fishing within 300 feet of the public beach.
“The ordinance is very specific,” said Smith, “which is in its favor.”
A shore-based shark fishing ban deals with two potential problems. First, shore-based shark fishing lures sharks with chum close to the beach where people are, and this could potentially encourage shark attacks on swimmers. Second, tiger sharks are recognized as an endangered species in Florida.
According to Smith, a necropsy on the dead tiger shark revealed that she was expecting, and would have given birth to five shark pups; so, in essence, six endangered tiger sharks were killed in this one event.
The ordinance would facilitate protecting both people and sharks from deadly close encounters due to proximity brought on by shore-based shark fishing.
By unanimous vote of 4-0 with council member Bill Smith absent, the council approved authorizing the town attorney to draft an ordinance banning shark fishing on the beach. Town Attorney Regina Kardash will prepare the ordinance for the council’s review at next month’s meeting.
Parking revisions
A resolution revising the rules for resident overnight parking permits in town-owned parking lots, and designation of reserved spaces and times for town-owned lots passed unanimously.
“We made adjustments after the public expressed concerns,” particularly over the lack of overnight parking, said Mayor Patrick Soranno.
In the town hall parking lot spaces are reserved for the mayor, vice mayor, each of the three council members, town administrator, town clerk, finance and personnel director, building official, six spaces for town hall business (as opposed to two spaces), and five spaces for law enforcement.
The town hall parking lot closures for community events will continue as before, including the Sunday Morning Market during the contract period from midnight to noon, the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, the Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade, the Memorial Day Picnic, and when designated by the police chief’s discretion as necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
There will be a number of approved overnight parking spaces as designated in each town-owned parking lot as follows: six spaces in the town hall parking lot, two spaces in the Nature Park parking lot, and 15 spaces in the McEwen Park parking lot.
Also, the police chief, town clerk or their designees may issue temporary parking permits for meetings, recreational classes, or other town-approved events at town hall. With the passing of the resolution, the changes go into effect immediately. However, the mayor said he would communicate this in the mayor’s message and other venues. Signage will follow also.
Major Smith said enforcement wouldn’t begin until Saturday, July 15, and that warnings would be issued initially. Signage will precede the issuance of actual tickets.