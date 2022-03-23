INDIAN ROCKS BEACH – Greenfest, an eco-friendly event for families, will be held Saturday, March 26, at Church of the Isles UCC, 200 24th Ave. N., Indian Rocks Beach.
Greenfest helps bring community awareness to the impact of our carbon footprint and how to reduce it by recycling, using ecological friendly produce, buying local and organic and shining a spotlight on the importance of conservation efforts to sustain the environment.
Vendors with products and services made to keep our footprint green will be present, as well as representatives from nonprofit organizations, local food, beer and wine, baked goods, a children’s area, silent auction, handmade gifts, and live music.
Forum to view transportation future
ST. PETE BEACH — The future of transportation will be the focus of a forum Wednesday, April 13, 3-4 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive.
Hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce and open to the public, speakers will include Brad Miller, head of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority; Michelle Routh of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport; Chris Minner, executive vice president with Tampa International Airport; and representatives from Brightline and the Cross Bay Ferry.
A complimentary mixer will follow at Mastry’s Brewing Co., 7701 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach.
Register for the event at https://business.tampabaybeaches.com/events/details/tourism-advocates-the-future-of-transportation-forum-15649
Redington Beach sets city garage sale
REDINGTON BEACH – The town of Redington Beach will hold a town-wide garage sale Friday and Saturday, March 25-26. All residents may hold a garage sale on their property without the need for a special permit on those dates.
Hours are 8 a.m. to dusk.
For more information call Town Hall at 727-391-3875 or email info@townofredingtonbeach.com.