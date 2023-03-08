REDINGTON SHORES — On Tuesday, March 14, District 3 residents here will go to the polls to pick one of two candidates — incumbent Kenny Later or challenger Lisa Hendrickson — to fill one of the five seats on the Town Commission.
Two other normally open seats will not be on the ballot.
They were filled automatically by newcomers Christy Herig and Joseph Licata, who had no opposition for the seats of retiring Vice Mayor and District 2 Commissioner Cinda Krouk and retiring District 4 Commissioner Bill Krajewski, respectively.
With two and possibly three new faces on the commission after the election, potentially there could be a significant change in the town’s power structure.
Whoever wins the District 3 election will only serve for one year instead of the normal two-year term. That’s because of the resignation of former Vice Mayor Michael Robinson last year, just after he was reelected to his seat without opposition.
At the time, he said working with other members of the commission was “an uphill battle” that rivaled his prior professional dealings with Chinese and Taiwanese officials.
“I no longer believe that my contribution as a commissioner is valued or of benefit,” Robinson said last April.
Since then, commission discussions and decisions have often been contentious, frequently characterized by sharply differing opinions.
Other commission controversies during the past year included the forced resignation of longtime town clerk Mary Palmer and the censuring of Mayor MaryBeth Henderson after she was fined by the state Commission on Ethics for misstating her income on a required financial disclosure form.
One of the first issues that either Later or Hendrickson will face shortly after the election is whether or not to renew the contract of Town Administrator Jeff Shoobridge, whose performance over the last 10 months has apparently disappointed a number of commissioners.
Last March, the commission picked Shoobridge to run the town. Prior to that, the town was run directly by the commission, with each commissioner responsible for particular areas of the town government, such as building, public works, or parks.
The only other time the town had an administrator was in 2005. That, too, was unsuccessful, with then-Administrator Don Lusk resigning, saying that the then-commission never truly understood that the administrator is the operational head of the town’s government and tried to continue directing the activities of town employees.
“It was an experiment, and it didn’t work,” Lusk said at the time.
Last year, the town decided to try the experiment again, and, judging from recent comments by commissioners, it is — again — not going well, as commissioners continue to say they want greater individual oversight of town operations.
Later, who supports Shoobridge, has served only one year on the commission, the equivalent of the first year of Robinson’s term and now he will face Hendrickson to complete the final second year of the District 3 seat.
Ironically, Hendrickson was a finalist for the administrator position Shoobridge was eventually hired for. Until last year, she served as the assistant city manager in Pinellas Park.
Here are brief biographies and key positions of the two District 3 candidates:
Lisa Hendrickson, 52
Background: She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in organizational studies and public leadership from Eckerd College. She currently operates a consulting business and has worked as an adjunct instructor at USF and as both assistant city manager and human resources administrator for Pinellas Park. Hendrickson is a licensed real estate agent and mortgage broker. She is a member of Lighthouse of Pinellas and the Kiwanis Club of Pinellas Park, among other organizations.
Positions: Hendrickson stresses her 20-plus years of “extensive local government operations experience” and a “proven track record” in risk mitigation. This, she says, ensures “the highest levels of employee, resident, and business satisfaction.” She points to her ability to build “highly successful” collaborative work teams, and her ability to listen to other commissioners and “understand” their points of view.
“Through listening, building trust, respecting my colleagues and residents, and being professional, I will cultivate a cohesive team environment which supports us working together for the good of the people,” says Hendrickson.
Among her top concerns are the town’s “aging infrastructure” including needed pipe relining and replacement, lift station repair, and developing a floodplain management plan that would ensure residents maintain discounted flood insurance rates. She intends to support policies and regulations that would support these goals.
Other issues of interest to Hendrickson are balancing the competing demands of redevelopment under “strong codes,” mitigating the impact of climate change, and procuring adequate funding for dune stabilization and beach renourishment.
Kenny Later, 68
Background: A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, he holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eckerd College. Later is a 16-year resident of Redington Shores and worked for over 30 years in corporate sales management within the medical software industry. He is semi-retired and for the past 10 years has played guitar, piano and bass at town events. He has played professionally in a duo with Bill Allen on St. Pete Beach, and formed a four-piece band called Meridian, performing at the original Silas Dent's, the Pierside restaurant, the High Seas in Bradenton, at at Hilton, Sheraton and Holiday Inn hotels.
Positions: Later tells voters to support him only if they believe he has done a “good job” during the past year. He seeks greater involvement from residents in deciding the town’s future. During the past year, he has held quarterly town hall-style meetings in his district to achieve that goal.
He is adamant that the commission is often “dysfunctional,” as members are often “reluctant” to give up power to the new administrator and calls on his fellow commissioners to “stop the infighting.” Later believes the town should permanently adopt a city manager form of government. If reelected, he says he will continue to strive to be a “stabilizing influence” on the commission.
Later also says he is opposed to any new zoning or building regulations that would negatively impact older, grandfathered properties. He also hopes the town can quickly decide on how to repair its aging sewer and stormwater systems and upgrade its parks. He believes his primary job is to “represent” his constituents and generally will vote on such issues as a dog park and charter revisions the way they want him to vote.