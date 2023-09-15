ST. PETE BEACH — “Things in life change,” City Manager Alex Rey told Tampa Bay Newspapers as he confirmed he is in negotiations to leave the city’s top administrative post.
As a result of Rey’s departure, city commissioners asked former City Manager Wayne Saunders, who served the beach city for four years from 2015 to 2019, to return on an interim basis as the city conducts a search and hires a new manager.
Rey is leaving his post in the wake of Mayor Adrian Petrila seeking his suspension or dismissal for allegedly creating a toxic work environment. Petrila and fellow commissioners Mark Grill and Chris Marone asked city legal staff to conduct an investigation into his leadership practices.
The city manager is credited with many infrastructure projects being budgeted and completed during his tenure, including extending the city’s water and sewer system so a 6-year-long building moratorium could be lifted. However, the city manager incurred the ire of residents who do not want to see further hotel expansion and condominium development take place. That became one of candidate Petrila’s platforms when elected this past March.
During public meetings, Rey said the election sparked “them against us” anger between some residents and staff.
During a special Sept. 11 budget hearing and commission meeting, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski made a proposal “in the best interest of the city to work out an early separation agreement with the city manager.”
He told fellow commissioners, “I talked to the city manager today, and I think he is in general agreement as long as we treat him fairly, with the severance package per his contract. I would propose, as a motion, that we ask City Attorney Andrew Dickman to work with Alex Rey and Alex’s attorney to work out an agreement within perimeters, so the mayor could sign that agreement.”
Added Dickman, “This is a mutual separation.”
Marone said the commission should still get the report from city legal staff on city manager operations, but it should disassociate the report from the subject of the inquiry, and now be informational in nature rather than personal, “because we may want to use it instructionally on how we move forward.”
Petrila asked for a separation agreement to be ready for signing by Sept. 26.
Rey reminded commissioners they need to name an interim city manager “because you cannot be without a manager.”
Friszolowski then brought up Saunders’ name.
“I don’t think it would be fair to appoint any city employee,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about it and know none of you had a chance to work with our previous City Manager Wayne Saunders. He did a great job, very even keel, sharp guy. He knows the city, he knows the employees, he knows a lot of the projects that are currently going on. He retired … I called him up and much to my surprise he said he would be willing to step in on relatively short notice. I did not talk to him about timing because all of this came up pretty quickly.”
Dickman said he too spoke with Saunders and “he told me that he is available for whatever timeframe is worked out. He said he is happy to step in.”
Petrila said that considering the fiscal year starts Oct. 1st, Saunders could be asked to start Monday, Oct. 2.
Friszolowski thanked Rey for his service, noting “a lot of things were done in these last four-and-a-half years.”
Commissioner Chris Graus told Rey, “In the three-and-a-half years that I have been on the commission, it’s been a pleasure to work with you. I think we’ve done a lot of good things in this city and you’ve helped us move forward, and I appreciate all your help.”