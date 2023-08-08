ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce organized a highly successful Learn at Lunch program educating attendees about ChatGPT, featuring speaker Marcus McGehee of M2 MKTG. The July 26 event at The Cambria Hotel in Madeira Beach featured participation from local businesses and entrepreneurs.
McGehee, an expert in AI and marketing, spoke on “How to Empower your Business with Generative AI.” He explained the basics and presented live demonstrations and practical use cases.
