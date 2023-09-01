SPCA aids in rescue of distressed flamingo off St. Pete Beach

Flamingos that researchers believe were swept in on the winds of Hurricane Idalia have been spotted around the Pinellas beaches since Thursday.
One of the group got even farther off course and needed a helping hand, said SPCA Tampa Bay, which aided in the rescue of the displaced flamingo that was found struggling in the water off St. Pete Beach on Friday afternoon.
The flamingo was found about 800 yards off Blind Pass by Capt. Jeff Brooks and Madeira Beach Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks. It was swimming away from land and seemed very confused and exhausted, according to a news release. Bobbie Shay Lee, an aide to Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott, had organized the boat trip to assess beach erosion after Hurricane Idalia.
"The passion this community has for its animals extends into the ranks of our elected officials. The entire team on that boat jumped into action when they saw this flamingo in distress," said Martha Boden, chief executive officer of
SPCA Tampa Bay.
SPCA Tampa Bay's wildlife team was ready and available to assist and has set up temporary housing at the For-All animal shelter in Largo to ensure the flamingo would be safe and secure overnight until it can be transferred to a
licensed rehabilitator on Saturday.
"This is a great example of what we mean when we say ‘every animal matters,’” Boden said. “Our For-All shelter is there for any species who needs our help.”
SPCA Tampa Bay cares for more than 8,000 animals annually at their shelter in Largo. In collaboration with local partners, its team provides medical attention and rehabilitation services for possums, blue jays, squirrels, rabbits, and more animals native to Florida.
For more information on what do to if you find injured or displaced wildlife, visit spcatampabay.org/wildlife-assistance.
For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay, visit spcatampabay.org or call 727-586-3591.