Scholarships for 12th-graders
REDINGTON BEACH — Local high school seniors are encouraged to apply for scholarship awards being offered by the Redington Beach Scholarship Fund.
A number of scholarships will be awarded ranging from $500 to $2,500.
Applications are available beginning March 1 at Redington Beach Town Hall, 105 164th Ave. in Redington Beach and at Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Applications also are available by emailing kenatsea@outlook.com.
The deadline for submissions is April 3.
Gulf Beaches library sets events
Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has announced several events.
A schedule follows:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 28, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays,10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete library sets events
The St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., has announced several events.
Here is a schedule:
Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m. – Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m. – Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, March 6 at 5:00 p.m. – Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. – Story Time: Learn numbers, colors and the alphabet through songs, stories and movement.
Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. – Topics in American History: Richard Nixon and Watergate. The Nixon Administration begins with a promise to end the Vietnam War with the slogan “Peace with Honor.” It soon becomes mired in intrigue and ends with the only resignation in presidential history. This two-part discussion-oriented course will examine the rise and fall of Richard Nixon. Hosted by historian David Busch. Seating is limited.
Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. – Donut Happy Hour: With the Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office. An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee. This month, officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will be joining us for coffee and conversation.
Wednesday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m.— “Don’t Worry, Beach Happy” Concert Series: Brendan Nolan, Exploring Irish Culture in Song and Story. This concert series highlights several talented musical artists in our area. This show will be performed indoors.
Thursday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m.— Murals of St. Pete Beach: SPB Native Muralist Merritt Horan Capurro shares knowledge about some of the area’s gorgeous street art! Highlighting artists such as Jason Harvin of Wayward Walls, Derek Donnelly, Alyssa Maria of the Sea, Leo Gomez and Zulu Painter.
Thursday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. — Homeschool Social: Homeschool families are invited to enjoy some snacks and connect with other local homeschoolers. This is an all ages homeschool networking event.
Friday, March 10 at 2:00 p.m. — Anesthesia from Adam to the Atom — a Journey: Dr. Barry Smiler presents an approachable lecture on the history of anesthesia, including an exploration into the development of modern anesthesia starting with the atom bomb and its basis for modern drugs.
Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. — Pig Out on Reading: Go hog wild (and maybe even kiss a pig) as Farmer Minor, his pig Daisy, and her pug friend pay a special visit to the St. Pete Beach Library. Daisy loves to be read to and her mission is to encourage youngsters to develop a love for reading. Join us as Daisy and her crew share their enthusiasm through books and storytelling.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs. See you soon!
Isle of Palms to host yard sale
TREASURE ISLAND — The Isle of Palms Civic Association will host its annual Isle of Palms Island-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is March 5.
There is no cost or sign up needed to sell.
For information, call 860-480-3035.
