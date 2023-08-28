ST. PETE BEACH — Vero Beach artist Steve Diossy and Plaza Beach Resorts marked the completion of the artist’s first art-inspired hotel with a grand opening Aug. 23 at the Plaza Beach Hotel.
The hotel, at 4506 Gulf Blvd., is a collaboration of Bayview Plaza Waterfront Resort and Bay Palms Waterfront Resort and Marina.
Diossy is a self-taught artist who at the age of 16 won first place and presidential recognition for a sculpture depicting Michelangelo’s “The Florentine Pietà.” His unique style is enhanced by his fine art background and an extensive knowledge of caricature and graphic design. His work ranges from animations to high performance automotive art.