TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”
The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators over two weekends: Nov. 17-20 and Nov. 26-27.
“Sanding Ovations has become Treasure Island’s signature event, as well as one of Pinellas County’s premier events,” Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke said. “This is the 14th annual Sanding Ovations Masters Cup; however, it’s the 15th year. During COVID we changed the structure from a competition to an exhibition and decided not to title the event for that year as an annual event.”
Hayduke said about 40,000 people are expected to attend the event over the two weekends.
“Not everyone attends on the same day and or at the same time. Saturdays are usually our busiest day,” she said. “The sand sculptures stay up until the week of Jan. 2, and many visitors continue to view the sculptures during that time frame,” she said.
The event might have never happened if it was not for the two organizers “finding love in the sand,” event co-organizer Meredith Corson Doubleday recalled. She said she was from Florida and future husband Dan Doubleday from California, when kismet brought them together at a sand-sculpting event in British Columbia several years ago. They found love inspired by the art of sand sculpting, married and traveled the world competing by creating with sand.
Doubleday said she has been lucky to have worked on nurturing sand sculpting on Treasure Island from the very beginning. She recalled that in 1985 she volunteered to help when Treasure Island set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest sand sculpture and got hooked.
Then, about 25 years ago, the city asked if she would be willing to help create a beach event after it received an offer of funding from Landshark Beer; both became the precursors for Sanding Ovations.
The city’s fame in producing sand sculpting events culminated when former Gov. Jeb Bush proclaimed Treasure Island as the Sand Sculpture Capital of Florida in 2001. That led to the creation of Sanding Ovations, Hayduke said. The first official Sanding Ovations was in 2008.
“I have no formal art training, but I have always worked with my hands. Sand was a natural fit for me,” Doubleday said. “How lucky am I, that I found a way to make my passion my profession. I have fun at work every day and this is my office.”
Doubleday explained that since the event is now themed, her husband Dan is the designer coming up with imaginative topics, like this year’s storybook fantasy. Sculptors are given the theme and can then use their imagination to evoke the muse and expound with their own ideas. A competition component was added because spectators love competition, and it adds prize money for the artists.
Behind the scenes, much of the work to prepare for the event goes into finding sponsors to pay for airfare, hotel rooms and meals for participating sculptors, she explained.
In addition, about 300 tons of clean beach sand is spread on the Treasure Island beach for Sanding Ovations. Doubleday noted the sand has to be comprised from natural sand and certified for cleanliness and quality. After the event it will be used the renourish the natural environment.
Hayduke said sculptors are invited to participate by CeeJays Inc., the Doubedays’ company that operates Sanding Ovations for the city.
The event has grown in such notoriety that it now attracts top international artists, which this year come from Ireland and France.
From Ireland, Fergus Mulvany’s sandy creations has won him 1st , 2nd and four-time Sculptors’ Choice in the Moscow International Sand Championships; 1st in the 2012 Toronto CNE International Sand Masters; 2nd and Sculptors’ Choice in the 2012 San Diego U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge; and 1st in the 2013, 2014 and 2017 European Championships in Zandvoort, Holland.
“I started sand sculpting by chance in 1993, while studying sculpture in Dublin,” he said. “Since then, the medium and culture of sand has exploded into a worldwide phenomenon and has carried me on its ever-widening path from Europe to Australia and Asia to North America.”
A French chef turned sand sculptor, Benoit Dutherage told organizers over the last 20 years he has “participated in international competitions and events from Japan to Australia, Singapore, US. and more. This is his first time in Treasure Island.”
Also participating is Sue McGrew, an artist from Tacoma, Washington, who event organizers note has “a flowing organic style and expressive figures that have brought her around the globe to more than 85 competitions and dozens of festivals in 35 countries.” She has a degree in theater stage management, but chose to follow her love of sand after college.
Deborah Barrett-Cutulle from Saugus, Mass., is a graduate of the Art Institute of Boston. She told event organizers “I feel blessed to make a living doing what I love. I am a full time artist working as an illustrator/muralist and sand sculptor. I was introduced to the sand in 2005 on Revere Beach and fell in love with it. Another highlight of my life in the sand is being a part of Sanding Ovations Sand Sculpting event every November for the past 7 years.”
Mélineige Beauregard from Montreal, Canada, believes sand sculpting is “a spiritual experience. When my hands touch the material, when my heart opens to give life, when my head is illuminated by light, I become the co-creator of the universe,” she said. “An artist is one who spiritualizes matter. For me, art is a means of communication, a way to transmit the energy of life, to affirm its vastness and its beauty.” Her father is internationally renowned sculptor Guy Beauregard.
Event organizers said homegrown artist Damon Meri from Seminole has “a unique style and outside-the-box mindset that has earned him many awards in the pro/am division, including 5 first place and 4 people’s choice honors. As a sculptor, an artist, and a street painter, he considers himself very fortunate to share his talents in festivals and competitions all throughout his home state.”
Other artists participating in Sanding Ovations are Bruce Phillips from San Diego and Canadian Abe Waterman.
In addition to spotlighting artistic creations, both weekends include musical concerts featuring local bands. “This year we focused on many local bands offering an appreciation of our local bands and community,” Hayduke said.
Parking is available at all city metered lots and Treasure Island Park. There will be a shuttle from Treasure Bay and Paradise Lutheran Church.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a beach food court, beer garden and arts and crafts marketplace. There will be a fireworks display Nov. 19 at 9:45 p.m.