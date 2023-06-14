INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Indian Rocks Beach City Clerk Deanne O’Reilly has retired after more than 30 years in the position.
The news came during a special City Commission meeting June 7, with City Attorney Randy Mora saying O’Reilly “has elected to retire and transition out of the role” and receive a maximum 20 weeks of severance pay, pending the commission’s approval.
Commissioners Joe McCall, Denise Houseberg and Lan Vaughan (attending by phone) Vice Mayor Jude Bond and Mayor Cookie Kennedy each thanked O’Reilly, who was not present at the meeting. They then approved terms of her retirement by a 5-0 vote.
City Manager Gregg Mims suggested naming current City Administrator Lorin Kornijtschuk as O’Reilly’s temporary replacement.
“Obviously, we need to continue to do businesses,” Mims said. “And as an interim, it is my pleasure to recommend Lorin be named interim city clerk.”
Mims noted Kornijtschuk has worked for the city since 2013 and “on her own initiative became a member of the International Association of Municipal Clerks in 2018.”
Her appointment also was approved unanimously, along with a salary raise to $70,000 from a previous $55,575.
Mims said Kornijtschuk is welcome to apply for the full-time position, adding she is a “team player who has stepped up on many occasions, and I appreciate her volunteering.”
“Lorin, God bless you for stepping into this role,” Houseberg said. “Let us know what we can do to support you.”
To fill the position permanently, Mims proposed updating the job description and posting the opening until June 30, with an eye toward making a final decision in July.
Mims said a search on the Florida City Clerks Association website revealed “it’s a very competitive market (and) not a lot of candidates.”
Advised Mora, whose firm, Trask Daigneault, works for more than a dozen Pinellas municipalities: “The best bet is to determine what your field is before you determine what your process will be. You might get a field of 10, you might get a field of two. So, I think it’s pertinent, as your charter states, to list the position, list the vacancy, and let that determine what your next steps are.”
He also noted that “this position hasn’t been open for 30 years.”
Commissioners voted 5-0 to allow Mims to move ahead with the job posting.