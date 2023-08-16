MADEIRA BEACH — The City Commission has decided, unanimously, to designate some parking spaces at beachfront Kitty Stuart Park as resident-only.
Also at their Aug. 9 meeting, commissioners decided that the city’s fitness center — originally created for the firefighters — will be opened to usage by residents.
Both moves will be done on a trial basis through Dec. 31. Commissioners then will decide in January whether to make either decision permanent.
Residents have been saying that even though they can park free with a Resident Parking Permit in any city parking lot, they can never find any open spaces at Kitty Stuart Park. This was traditionally a popular place for residents to park and go to the beach, but after a Caddy’s restaurant was built beside it, the lot quickly fills up with patrons.
The lot was renovated by Caddy’s as part of a development agreement, but by design it’s a public lot of 14 parking spaces.
Initially, the discussion was to mark two of the spaces as Resident Permit Parking only, but Mayor Jim Rostek proposed making it four spaces. Oone of those four will be designated for handicapped parking.
Rostek said the city would be losing revenue — about $7,000 per year per parking space.
“(But) we’re talking about quality of life for our residents. … Let’s put our residents first,” he said.
Vice Mayor Ray Kerr suggested the commission consider raising the rate for parking at Kitty Stuart. He said one of the reasons restaurant-goers park there is because the city is only charging $3 per hour for parking, whereas Caddy’s lots across the street charge $7 an hour.
If the city were to raise the rate to $7 at Kitty Stuart, there would no longer be an incentive for restaurant-goers to park there, Kerr said. Plus, the city would be earning more revenue to make up for money lost from resident-only spaces.
“Let’s get the trial done,” Commissioner David Tagliarini said. “If we think it’s successful, then talk about raising the parking rate.”
Raising the rate would require passing an ordinance.
Consideration of opening the city’s fitness center in the City Hall complex to residents was the next item discussed. Ever since the equipment was purchased with a firefighting grant in 2015, the small gym has been available only to firefighters and city personnel. The idea of allowing residents to use it has been brought up before but was never approved.
Now, in the spirit of listening to the residents, there was majority support for opening the gym free of charge to residents on a trial basis through the end of the year. There would be a fee if it is decided to make the change permanent.
City staff plans to add a video camera to monitor activity in the gym, since it would not be staffed.
Commissioner Eddie McGeehen said he had heard from residents who are interested in using the gym.
“I believe that the citizens of Madeira Beach should be allowed to use that gym,” McGeehen said.
Rostek and Tagliarini were also in favor of going ahead with resident usage, on a trial basis.
The other two commissioners said they believed the gym should remain dedicated to the firefighters.
“I don’t feel like our fire department should have to work around any of us,” said Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks. She also said the equipment is very specialized, it’s not a Rec Center-type gym, and people may not know how to properly use it.
“I would guarantee, that as soon as it’s opened (to others), the next thing is going to be a request for different equipment,” said Kerr. “It’s just going to be an expense that’s going to continue to grow.”
Kerr also said there is a safety issue.
“Who’s going to be going in there? Who’s going to be monitoring it?” he asked.
Citizen emails
At the start of the meeting, Rostek urged, “Keep in mind that we’ve recently posted these signs about the pledge of civility, that we need to maintain a calm demeanor, and we’re all adults and we can talk back and forth and work through things.”
And throughout the session, everyone seemed to be trying to abide by those guidelines, even as they discussed the hot topic of citizen emails.
At the last workshop meeting, Rostek had read aloud two long emails from citizens that were critical in nature. Those emails related to current interim city attorney Thomas Trask, questioning some of his past actions related to development in the city.
Trask and his firm, Trask Daigneault, is a candidate for the permanent city attorney position, and there was debate about the accuracy of statements made in the emails.
Among clarifications sought at the latest meeting, Rostek sought information regarding Planned Development zoning, a subject raised in an email by Kenneth Weiss that was critical of Trask.
After Trask spoke, Rostek replied, “Thank you, that was a perfect explanation, it clears things right up.”