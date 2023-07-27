Patriot fans and carnivores, rejoice: New England’s beloved Kelly's Roast Beef Restaurant is opening in South Pasadena the second week of September at 1530 Pasadena Ave. S. in a former steakhouse location.
Boston is known as the roast beef capital and the restaurant was even referenced in “Good Will Hunting.” It’s about time, say Kelly’s enthusiasts, who blow up social media begging for new locations or order their hometown favorite from Goldbelly. With four locations in Massachusetts, one in New Hampshire and three in Florida (Pasadena, Naples, Sarasota’s University Town Center), Kelly’s is famous for its roast beef sandwiches. Their devoted minions also rave about their lobster rolls, onion rings, clam chowder, scallops, whole belly clams and frappes. Everything is made-to-order fresh daily.
Kelly’s is well known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, known as the three-way. Kelly’s also offers a kid-friendly menu (hot dog, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, mac n’ cheese) and if you come on Tuesday, each child 12 or younger can enjoy a free kid's meal per adult meal purchase. Kelly’s Roast Beef Florida locations include gluten-free menu items with dedicated fryers, and more restos are planned for South Florida.
Founded in 1951 by Frank V. McCarthy and Raymond Carey as a hot dog shack steps from the Atlantic Ocean on Revere Beach outside Boston, they named the shack after their best friend, Thomas Kelly. Hot dogs soon became second fiddle to roast beef. The duo served events and when their wedding booking canceled, they were left with three spare roast beefs and decided to serve the thinly sliced beef on a grilled hamburger roll the next day. The sandwich sold out in an hour and a legend was born.
Even Food & Wine magazine served Kelly’s kudos in their 2022 Best Quick Served Locally Loved Restaurants in America. New Englanders, such as editor Caleb Jagoda of New Hampshire Magazine, went bananas for their roast beef at the NH 2022 opening, writing: “Truth be told the thing tasted nothing like fast food. The meat bursted with flavor, the mayo and barbecue added a nice sweet tang and the warm cheese slice rounded out the taste triumvirate.”
The restaurant industry touts Kelly’s quality and success, and QSR named them to the 40/40 list for 2023 as one of America’s hottest start-up fast casuals. During a peak month, one restaurant can sell over 20,000 roast beef sandwiches.
The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner with a drive-thru and indoor/outdoor dining. For more information, call 727-231-1961, visithttps://kellysroastbeef.com or follow it on social media.