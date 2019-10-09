REDINGTON BEACH — Commissioners here were urged to keep a much-argued-about land use number within the confines of the town comprehensive plan rather than make it subject to easy change through ordinance.
That’s the recommendation of the town Planning Board, commissioners were told Oct. 2 by Town Planner Bruce McLaughlin.
He made the comments during a discussion of the impervious surface ratio requested by the commission following its second and final vote to keep the ISR at 40% within the town’s comprehensive plan. After the Sept. 18 vote, resident Steve Redman suggested the mention of any specific number be removed from the plan and that the ratio be set by ordinance.
McLaughlin reported the Planning Board had voted the evening before to retain the ISR in the comp plan, which he referred to as Redington Beach’s “land use constitution.”
In a memo to commissioners, he stated that even if a number was omitted from the plan, the plan would have to be amended. “While the process of any future amendments will be quicker,” he wrote, “the current amendment will still require the estimated six months to fully process.”
McLaughlin added that should the ISR be set by ordinance, any changes to the number would still require a review by the Planning Board.
He added that of the nine beach communities, the “strongly prevailing” approach to the ISR was to incorporate it into their own comp plans.
During his presentation, McLaughlin said the Planning Board indicated in a straw vote that it supported raising the ISR to 65%, a number that has been championed by many residents.
The Planning Board will formally consider raising the ratio at an Oct. 23 public hearing, he said. The board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the commission for consideration.
Tackling public nuisances
Commissioners also approved, on second and final reading, an ordinance regulating public nuisances such as loud noise, littering and overgrown vegetation.
It also bans unsolicited written or printed materials and proscribes seven specific methods by which such materials could be legally delivered to premises.
Dan Autrey, president and publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers, appeared before the commission to express concern that distribution of the Beach Beacon would not be allowed under the ordinance.
He noted that he had received verbal assurance from town officials that delivery would not be affected but feared that could change “depending on who’s sitting in these chairs down the road. But if you tell me it doesn’t affect our delivery, I’m fine.”
Town Attorney Jay Daigneault said he had written the language of the ordinance at the direction of the commission so that throwing printed material from a vehicle was “neither included as a specifically allowed method of delivery or specifically excluded method of delivery.”
Mayor Nick Simons told Autrey if future commissioners wanted to ban Beacon delivery, “I don’t think they’d be in these chairs very long.”
In other action, commissioners unanimously approved a 3.8% increase in garbage collection rates by Waste Connection. Monthly residential collection rates will rise from the current $16.19 to $16.81.