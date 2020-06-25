TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners were disappointed June 2 when they decided to cancel the July 4 fireworks show. There was a silver lining, however, as they learned that they could spend that $25,000 for displays later in the year.
So, on June 16, commissioners voted 5-0 to use that money to not only hold fireworks displays on Labor Day and New Year's Eve, but also to ramp up the annual show for Sanding Ovations, which is Nov. 18-22.
Commissioners nixed the Independence Day show because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings of greater than 250 people to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All of the cities neighboring Treasure Island had also canceled, leading to concerns that its show would create a crowd of spectators that would be difficult to manage.
City Manager Garry Brumback had a similar concern for a Labor Day display on Saturday, Sept. 5, but the city of Gulfport made the decision easier.
“It looks like Gulfport is going to do a Labor Day show, so we wouldn’t be alone if we chose that path, and several communities are doing New Year’s Eve shows,” he said. “So, I’m comfortable that we wouldn’t end up being inadvertently inundated by being the only show in town.”
The city had already budgeted $5,000 for its Sanding Ovations display, so, after some discussion, commissioners agreed that it would be good to add another $5,000 to that show and spend $10,000 for each of the two holidays.
Besides the recreational benefit, Commissioner Saleene Partridge said the new events could also give local businesses a much-needed boost.
“I have a lot of businesses in my district and they’re really trying hard to rejuvenate their losses from the COVID period,” she said.
“I think considering having two separate shows would definitely help our businesses and would be well appreciated.”
In other news
In the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the country, Brumback said Treasure Island Police Chief Barkley has been reviewing all of the department’s use-of-force policies.
“We do practice de-escalation at every opportunity,” Brumback said. “We do not allow chokeholds nor do we have no-knock warrants.”
He added that the chief is looking to be proactive.
“They (the police department) is on it,” Brumback said. “Our chief was ahead of the game and is participating with the rest of the police chiefs in Pinellas County to ensure we stay ahead of the game.”