REDINGTON BEACH — While the town awaits the results of a March 15 municipal referendum on whether voters want to permit short-term rentals, several residents came to City Hall to voice their opinions on the issue.
At the public forum portion of the Feb. 4 meeting, Mayor David Will noted “we have two camps with short-term rentals; we have for and against.”
Will explained that Redington Beach has always been a residential community. “We’ve had a short-term rental ordinance for as long as I can remember,” he said. “As soon as short-term rentals, AirBnB, became a thing, we started having problems in town. We started enforcing our ordinance. We started facing legal challenges. We’ve been fighting it ever since.
“Just recently a judge declared our ordinance needs a referendum, so we have appealed that decision. In the meantime, because our citizens are asking for it, we are having a referendum on short-term rentals on March 15. Now we will see how our residents feel about short-term rentals,” he said.
The town’s appeal of the judge’s decision will be heard in three or four months.
“The referendum is a yes or no question,” Will said. “Do you support the ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals? Yes or no?”
Town Attorney Rob Eschenfelder noted the ordinance at issue is not new. It was adopted in 2008.
“It’s been on the books ever since, so anyone purchasing land or property in the town, or inheriting property in the town, would understand that renting your property for less than 181 days is prohibited,” he said.
“Really, the only issue that came up was whether a referendum should have been heard,” he added. “We don’t believe that it should have and that’s on appeal. To appease the court, if it’s required that one is had, that’s why we’re having the referendum.”
During the public forum, resident Ellen Harvey thanked those who want to get rid of short-term rentals.
“I’ve lived next to a short-term rental for several years now and it’s a nightmare,” she said. “They have weddings, they’ve had dinner parties with 40 people, they have baby showers, they park on my property, there’s noise all night, constant noise … It’s just a nightmare.
“No one pays $1,000 a night to read a book in the backyard,” she told commissioners. “Even when they have families, kids are in the pool jumping the whole time, grandparents are having coffee and cigarettes, the other people are by the fire pit … It’s enough. The owners don’t respond, so what am I supposed to do? Any help that you can give is really appreciated.”
Speaking in favor of short-term rentals, resident Rick Dandino told the commission, “I’ve been in the rental business for 37 years and some of the best tenants, guests, I ever had were in the short-term rentals.”
Regarding Harvey’s statement, “I listened to her speak about the problems she’s having; I’ve never had those problems,” he said. “I own two short-term rentals in town here and I visit them every day, and I don’t have those problems. I’m not a low-priced $99-a-night place. When people want to have a party, they ask, and I say, ‘No, this isn’t that kind of place. We have neighbors that we respect and we don’t do that, go somewhere else.’”
He added, “I can sympathize the problem the woman who spoke is having. I wouldn’t want it next door. But I do have an AirBnb next door to me where I live, that’s not mine and we don’t have those problems.”
Vehicle sign regulations altered
Will noted the town had to change its vehicle sign ordinance “because of a new state law that we cannot regulate the content of a sign. So in keeping with our tradition of prohibiting commercial signs, we can now regulate the size of the sign, which is what this ordinance does.”
Eschenfelder said the code was originally written to prevent people from having a large advertising sign adorning a vehicle and parking it someplace, but that didn’t address the town’s main focus, which is preventing people from parking commercially wrapped signs on vehicles in neighborhoods overnight.
The old ordinance prohibited vehicle signs visible within 100 feet of a street or right-of-way, where it is parked for more than two consecutive hours within any 24-hour period.
The new ordinance now just prohibits parking a commercial vehicle that is visible from a street or right-of-way from sundown to sunrise.
“One main thing we did was drop the size (of the commercial message) down from 10 square feet to 1½ square feet, so people can still have bumper stickers,” Will explained. He added it’s really a larger issue of controlling visual blight.
“This still being a residential town, we don’t want to see commercial vehicles here overnight,” he said. “During the daytime you’ll have plumbers and things in town, but from sundown to sunrise, no commercial vehicles.”
Resident Leslie Wilkins asked how the town will differentiate someone who drives their commercial vehicle home.
“You have to put it in garage where it can be seen,” the mayor advised.
The change to the ordinance passed unanimously.