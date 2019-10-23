NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Town officials are moving forward with construction of the public safety multipurpose facility.
Town commissioners voted unanimously to approve documents relating to the facility’s construction at their Oct. 10 meeting.
The removal of the old building is slated for July, and it will take two years until the new building is up, Mayor Bill Queen said.
The facility will be located at 190 173rd Ave. E. in North Redington Beach and will house a fire substation, public works, police, sewer lift station, polling location, and meeting room. The mayor said the bottom floor is for storage and the second floor is office space.
The county is putting $2.6 million into the construction of the new facility. When it comes to maintenance, the county will take care of big ticket items, Queen said.
The towns will collectively pay $400,000 as its share of the construction cost. The split is North Redington Beach: $200,000; Redington Shores: $140,000; and Redington Beach: $60,000.
Among the documents commissioners approved is a resolution authorizing a building lease between Pinellas County and North Redington Beach providing for the construction and use of a multi-tenant, joint-use governmental facility. They also approved an interlocal agreement between Pinellas County and North Redington Beach, Redington Beach and Redington Shores for a public safety multi-purpose facility.
The County Commission serve as the Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Authority that provides financial and operational oversight of all emergency medical services, including first responders, and has designated the towns as Redington Beaches EMS District.
In other news
• Commissioners approved an ordinance relating to the municipal election. Commission seats held by Corey Thornton and Kevin Kennedy will be up for election in the March 17 municipal election.
The qualifying period for the election is Dec. 6, 8 a.m., until Dec. 20, 1 p.m.
• Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance adopting a capital improvement plan for the years 2020-2024. The capital improvement plan covers projects such as town facilities, parks and recreation, Gulf Boulevard beautification, street and sidewalks, and sewer improvements.
• North Redington Beach will hold its annual holiday food drive to benefit the Beach Community Food Pantry at Calvary Episcopal Church in Indian Rocks Beach. Donations may be dropped off at Town Hall during regular office hours from Nov. 1-14.
Items in need are powdered milk, instant potatoes, flour, coffee, oil and sugar. Also needed are canned items such as vegetables, fruit, tomato sauce, tuna, ham, sardines, spaghetti sauce, beans and soups as well as boxed items of cereal, pasta and rice. Toiletries and monetary donations are also welcome.