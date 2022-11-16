REDINGTON SHORES — Former town commissioner Jeff Neal collapsed from a heart attack at a Town Commission meeting in September, so those on hand in Town Hall for a Nov. 9 meeting were pleased to see Neal on his feet and shaking hands with those who had helped him.
“(Neal’s) heart had stopped beating, and he was not breathing,” recalled Chief Rick Swann of the Indian Shores & Redington Shores Police Department.
Local resident Richard Perez and husband and wife physicians, Dr. Marek Stobnicki and Dr. Ola Stobnicki, pitched in to assist the chief and Maj. Glen Smith during the medical emergency. They cleared Neal’s airway to prep for CPR and activated the town’s automated external defibrillator equipment.
Swann and Smith administered one shock from the AED to Neal’s chest, restoring his heartbeat and breathing.
“We monitored (Neal’s) heartbeat with the AED and his breathing until paramedics arrived,” the chief said.
“We continued to assist Madeira Beach and Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue (advanced life support) units as they attached their AED and other equipment and started an intravenous line with medication. (Neal) went into cardiac arrest several more times and paramedics had to administer three additional shocks from their AED in order to stabilize him enough to be transported to a hospital.”
Neal commended and thanked all those who participated in the efforts to save his life.
“Without your dedication to helping people in time of need, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said.
Swann and Smith presented framed certificates of recognition for lifesaving efforts to those who contributed to stabilizing Neal. As they received their awards, Neal shook each person’s hand.
First responders from Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue included Lt. Steve Raisch, Paramedic John Webber and District Chief David Karpinecz. First responders from Madeira Beach Fire & Rescue were Lt. Tom McClave, Lt. Mike Wasilewski and Driver Engineer Dominic Bueller.
Mayor MaryBeth Henderson, Fire Chief Jeff Davidson of Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue and Fire Chief Clint Belk of Madeira Beach Fire & Rescue presented Swann and Smith with lifesaving awards. Davidson said resuscitating a person during those first minutes is critical to recovery.
Swann commented on the cohesiveness of the entire group.
“There were no politics, no opinions, no likes or dislikes, no egos or power struggles; just people helping each other in a time of crisis,” he said. “This is an example of people at their finest in a dire situation.”