The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Aug. 11, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and free popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience — bring clean socks!
Monday, Aug. 14, 11:00 a.m.-12 noon — Tech Help: Need one-on-one tech assistance? We offer help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Monday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. — Family Movie: Join us for a movie and free popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 12 noon — Keys to Achieve Safe Mobility for Life: This workshop helps older adults understand the impact aging has on driving, helps them be proactive about their safe driving skills, and helps plan for a safe transition.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m. — Special Features: Documentary. Join us for a movie and free popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “The Lager Queen of Minnesota,” by J. Ryan Stradal. Copies are available at the circulation desk. Email: spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Friday, Aug. 18, 12 noon — Special Feature: Classic Hollywood. Join us for a movie and free popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience – bring clean socks!
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.