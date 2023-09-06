ST. PETE BEACH — A request by the owner of an 8-unit hotel to borrow three of 175 units available from the Upham Beach Village District Lodging Density Pool caused city commissioners to turn their attention to a problem unique to the district — where no lodging facility can provide its own parking and guests must utilize on-street spaces.
The current motel, built in 1956 and formally called Crystal Sands Motel until 2000, is being renovated into The Lofts @ St Pete Beach. Prior to November 2022, it was utilized for short-term housing, Jennifer McMahon, the city’s chief operating officer, told city commissioners at an Aug. 22 meeting.
In his report to city commissioners, Senior Planner Brandon Berry said owner Dave Wonsick is currently undertaking a major renovation of the property, which includes finishing the property’s upper floor, substantial remodeling of existing ground-floor units, courtyard and landscaping modifications, and consolidation of existing units into suites, among other improvements.
Like other lodging facilities in Upham Beach Village, the subject property has no private on-premise parking. Guests are asked to use public on-street parking in the vicinity.
As part of permission to borrow from the density pool, staff required the developer to install one ADA-compliant space, and two standard spaces, within the paved right-of-way to the south of the property that can be used by anyone looking for a parking space.
“What’s the applicant’s hardship that necessitates granting of variance?” asked Mayor Adrian Petrila.
“It seems to be a hardship of their own making,” Petrila said. “They’re asking for more units where they already don’t have parking. They want three more units that also don’t have parking. … I’m trying to consider what the hardship is in order to approve three units for a property that doesn’t have any parking at all now, in a neighborhood that already has very limited parking for what’s there already.”
Property owner Wonsick said the hardship had nothing to do with the parking arrangement, but with the renovations he was acquiring variances for.
He said the hardship variance was required so he could remove window air conditioning units and install 12 elevated mini-split HVAC systems that do not meet the required side and rear yard setbacks — 7 HVAC units where a 10-foot setback is required on the side property line, and 5 HVAC units where a 20-foot setback is required from the rear property line. He also requested a variance to construct a staircase that encroaches into the required 7-foot front setback where 6 feet 6 inches is proposed.
“The reason the three additional parking spaces were considered is simply because that’s what the city told me to do,” the developer told commissioners. He said he was told that in order to approve his building permit, he had to request the three spots, with an ADA space. “I submitted that and they approved it.”
He added that nobody in the area has dedicated parking. “I’m not doing anything different than every single person in that area is doing.”
City Manager Alex Rey said the city is trying to improve the aesthetic look of the corner because right now it’s all asphalt. The developer has agreed to add greenspace and improve the look of the right of way.
He called the parking issue “a challenging situation.”
Commissioner Chris Marone added, “This parking situation over there in Upham Village is never going to be the traditional parking that we would expect from a boutique motel, but there’s a unique nature to that area that I think is valuable to the city keeping it in a unique fashion.”
The request to grant the applicant three rooms from the Upham Beach density lodging pool was approved 3-1 with commissioners Chris Graus, Mark Grille and Marone voting in favor and Petrila against.