MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register in advance online at gulfbeacheslibrary.org, or call us at 727-391-2828. Fee is $5 the day of the class.
Meditation: Friday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-12 noon. Relax and rejuvenate at the end of the week.
Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
The library also provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment. (If your document requires a witness, the library won’t provide one for you.)