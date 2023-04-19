NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — In the event that the town’s special magistrate is unavailable, North Redington Beach has opted to appoint Bart Valdes as the town’s alternate special magistrate. The resolution passed 4-0 at the April 13 town hall meeting at which Commissioner Gary Curtis was absent.
The special magistrate’s job is to review property owners’ applications for variances, special exceptions and administrative reviews regarding town ordinances which have been previously dealt with by the Town’s Planning and Zoning Board. The planning board’s primary function is to act as the town’s local planning agency, according to Florida law.
The Board of Commissioners agreed to pay Valdes $190 per hour, and that the provisions of the resolution “are in the best interest of the town, including its officers, employees and property owners.”
Valdes is DSKLaw Group’s managing partner in its Tampa office, according to the firm’s website. His extensive credentials and experience cover a wide range of business litigation, including construction matters, land use, zoning and code enforcement matters and local government disputes.
Meanwhile, an amendment to the professional services agreement between town and M.T. Causley LLC to provide building inspection services passed unanimously. The amendment extended the existing contract between the two parties for a 3-year period ending in 2026.
In other matters
• A resolution in support of Mayor David Will of Redington Beach for appointment to the Pinellas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (Forward Pinellas) was included in the consent agenda and passed unanimously. The resolution came in cooperation with a Barrier Island Governmental Council recommendation. As the delegate to Forward Pinellas, Will represents 11 Pinellas County beach communities.
• An interlocal agreement between Pinellas County and local governments for the cooperative procurement of disaster debris collection and removal services, and disaster debris monitoring and management services in the event of a hurricane or other disaster, was also part of the consent agenda and passed unanimously 4-0.