TI commission accepts donations
TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island commissioners received donations from several local organizations at the commission’s June 6 meeting.
American Legion Post 158, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 158 presented the checks, which will benefit the Parks and Recreation Department’s Everyone Plays Fund, the Treasure Island Police Association, the Treasure Island Fire Association and LIFT, Inc.
A special gift bag was presented to Captain, Treasure Island Fire Rescue’s fire dog.
Thanks for long service
NORTH Redington Beach — Mari Campbell received a commemorative glass sculpture in honor of her 20 years as Town Clerk for North Redington Beach.
Commissioner Corey Thornton, Mayor Bill Queen, Campbell and commissioners Kevin Kennedy and Gary Curtis participated in the presentation.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
Madeira Beach — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading: June 1-Aug. 11. Enter to win a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Club: Tuesday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Childrens Summer Reading Program: Monday, June 19 at 1 p.m. Giving Tree Music Drum Circle.
Notary Services: The library now provides notary services for $5.00 per stamp. Please call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. Pete Beach — Friday, June 16, 10 a.m. — Baby Time: (0-18 months) An interactive story time especially for infants! We’ll enjoy a story, lap bounces, rhymes, and opportunities to share a love of books with your baby.
Friday, June 16, 2 p.m. — Special Feature: World Cinema. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday June 17, 11 a.m. — Game on: Beam. The all-ages interactive projector game system makes games that range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. Up to four people can play 20-minute sessions on a first-come first-served basis.
Monday, June 19 — Juneteenth: Library closed.
Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, June 20, 4 p.m. — Author Event: Ron Smith — “The Butterflies of Pinellas County.” Smith will share the details and adventures of his latest Pinellas County butterfly book.
Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m. — Florida Native Plant Gardening. From swamps to beaches, Florida native plants dazzle and delight while providing ecological services and wildlife habitat.
Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. — Special Feature: Documentary. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m. — BayCare Kids: Adventure into Health (ages 3–5). A six-week program in which participants learn about a continent, an animal from that continent and a specific health topic. Get together for an activity along with a song, an animal puppet, and a new storybook.
Friday, June 23, 10:30 a.m. — What's All the Hoopla? CloudLibrary, Hoopla, Libby, Kanopy, and more will be explained so that you can enjoy free eBooks, movies, and information with your library card.
Friday, June 23, 4 p.m. — Feature Film: See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. — Game on: Beam. The all-ages interactive projector game system makes games that range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. Up to four people can play 20-minute sessions on a first-come first-served basis.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about its other programs.
Free outdoor movies due at Horan Park
ST. PETE BEACH — See free movies every Wednesday during June at Horan Park in the Movies in the Park series sponsored by the St. Pete Beach Parks and Recreation Dept.
Upcoming movies are:
• June 21: "Sixteen Candles"
• June 28: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
Each film will begin around sunset. Bring your own blankets, lawn chairs and snacks.
Horan Park is at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.
For more information and updates about Movies in the Park, visit spbrec.org.