Treasure Island commission approves redesign for Treasure Bay Golf Course

TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Bay Golf Course moved a step closer to being redesigned, with city commissioners choosing a traditional concept for its facelift.
During the June 20 regular session, where Commissioner John Doctor and some residents suggested the facility would serve more people if transformed into parkland — and one man even suggested the city sell the property to a condominium developer — commissioners chose a “traditional design option” to develop a 9-hole, 915-yard, par-27 course, with an estimated price tag of $1,208,526.
Commissioners nixed a heritage design concept that would include a 9-hole, par-27, 955-yard course, costing an estimated $1,283,491, with shared playing greens.
Commissioner Deborah Toth said the traditional design “allowed for more room around the edges, and most who commented were not fond of sharing greens space” proposed in the heritage design.
Commissioner Saleene Partridge said a majority of her constituents also favored the traditional design. “When we are in this position (of having to choose between two designs), a lot of times we move forward with what the masses want us to do,” Partridge said.
Once completed, Treasure Bay Golf Course will include a walking trail, living shoreline, fitness area, putting green and potential kayak launching area. Mayor Tyler Payne noted one of the city’s goals is to make Treasure Bay a flagship recreational facility.
According to a report by Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke, a preliminary conceptual design by Westscapes Golf Construction illustrated that through use of native landscape buffers, and direction of play, there could be a compatible existence between the living shoreline, trail and golf course.
Doctor noted the possibility still exists that someone on the walking trail could get hit with a golf ball flying off the course.
“We’re trying to put 10 pounds in a 5-pound bag; I know it’s very tight,” he told fellow commissioners. “The architect has done a good job with how he has the course laid out. Seventy-five foot buffers for good golfers would probably be OK, but for more medium golfers, or a hacker like myself, that ball could definitely go errant. With the walking trail that’s there we don’t want to have people concerned that they’re not going to be able to walk, because of all the golfers and everything else that’s out there.”
He added it comes down to an issue of safety. “I do believe there is a safety concern. I think the architect has done as much as he can possibly do with the 75 feet (buffer), but I think walkers and golf balls don’t do well together.”
Payne asked City Attorney Jennifer Cowan to address safety concerns raised by Doctor. He noted the city already has people out on the course and assuming that risk of playing golf.
“When you’re out there on the golf course you take certain inherent risks, and assume certain risks and liability associated with the normal course of the game,” Cowan said. “With regard to walkers, the risk would then come to whether or not it’s open and obvious as to whether or not there is a danger, whether or not there is signage that would warn of a danger; then if there is, and you continue on that path, there is also an assumption of risk.”
Partridge asked if a pickleball court could be included in the design of the facility. Hayduke said that amenity can be considered, west of golf course play. There are no fees budgeted at this time for a pickle ball facility, the recreation director advised.
Hayduke noted both concepts include the relocation of the existing maintenance building to the west end of the golf course property.
The design will include public spaces and opportunities for community events, viewing areas, and for lessons and social activities. New golf course amenities will include newly designed greens, tees, bunkers and new shelter pavilions.
The bid solicitation for construction may be coordinated with the living shoreline installation, walking trail and pond rehabilitation project to minimize the disruption and closure at the site. Construction phasing will be dependent on grant contract schedules, the approval of permits, and suggested sprigging and sod installation time frames, Hayduke said.
While it’s estimated the final price tag to redesign a new golf course might cost from $1.2 million to $1.4 million, just to redevelop the land as a park was estimated at $870,000.
The motion to proceed with 100% redesign of the golf course for $121,056 with Kimley-Horn passed 4-1 with Doctor voting against.
T.I. is branded
The people have spoken in a Survey Monkey poll. While 30 percent of those responding said the island may be a little salty with a lot of soul, 70 percent said it’s a “Paradise Found.”
“Paradise Found” will be the tagline on the city’s new logo design, which is different from its official seal. The logo depicts a pirate ship coming to an island with palm trees against a setting sun.
The new logo, which can adorn shirts, cozies, posters and other items, will be trademarked, City Manager Amy Davis said.