MADEIRA BEACH — The natural filling-in of John’s Pass with sand has been a longtime problem, particularly for the businesses along the boardwalk at John’s Pass Village where the sand is accumulating. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant Madeira Beach received from the state last year, progress is being made in getting the necessary permits to begin a dredging project there.
Actual work may begin in early 2024.
“The pass is gradually closing in,” then-Mayor John Hendricks said at a meeting in 2020. That has been seen as a safety as well as an economic concern, a danger to swimmers who may get caught in the increasing current and disruptions to businesses that operate along the shore and cannot make full use of the docks.
Last September, the city was awarded $1.5 million in state funding for dredging the pass. Then in January, the initial design and permitting process began, which involves getting multiple permits from multiple state and federal agencies.
Now that the permitting is well underway, an update on the project’s status was presented at the July 12 commission meeting by Nicole Sharp from the consulting firm Aptim Environmental. She described the complex process of getting the permits.
“It’s not an easy permitting process because you have a bridge right in the middle of the channel and that requires us to get a right-of-way permit (from the Florida Department of Transportation) before we can even apply for other state and federal permits,” said Sharp.
The area that will be dredged is on the northern side of John’s Pass, next to the businesses at John’s Pass Village and extending westward under the Gulf Boulevard bridge and alongside John’s Pass Park. Sand accumulates there as it washes in from the gulf.
Sharp estimated it would be another 3 to 4 weeks for the FDOT permit. Then the Florida Department of Environmental Protection application could take 3 to 6 months, and during the same time, permit processing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could take 6 to 12 months.
“So it could easily be 6 months out before any dredging starts,” said Vice Mayor Ray Kerr. He expressed concern that the clogged sand “is impacting businesses significantly.”
Sharp said they are well aware of the economic aspect and are relaying that to the permitting agencies.
Sharp said it could range from 30 to 45 days for the actual dredging, with work being done during daylight hours.
“We spend a year to 18 months (to prepare) for work that will take approximately 30 to 45 days,” said City Manager Robin Gomez.
Kerr asked Sharp about what happens after the sand is removed, whether there is a monitoring process to detect that sediment is building up again so that action can be taken before things get as bad as they are now.
Sharpe responded that there will be routine monitoring, and that periodic maintenance dredging can be done. These are covered by the permits being obtained now. She said the permits are normally issued for a 15-year period.
However, more money will be needed for that work. In response to a question from Tampa Bay Newspapers, Gomez said “any future dredging will require additional funding that we will look to secure from the state or federal government.”
‘Activity Center’ on books
An ordinance on the agenda creating a definition of the term “Activity Center” for the Madeira Beach Comprehensive Plan was recommended for approval by the city Planning Department.
It soon became apparent that there are two distinct viewpoints on the significance of the ordinance.
The first is that it is simply a legal definition of terms that applies within the city, and does not affect the status of whether John’s Pass Village should be designated as an Activity Center.
A second viewpoint is that although this is just a definition, it would enable the city to take further action toward designating John’s Pass Village as an Activity Center, and therefore the ordinance greatly impacts what may happen in the village.
The ordinance was up for first reading in May, and at that time Jenny Rowan, director of the Planning Department, emphasized that the definition is just a text change.
“No specific property or location is associated with this text change. The amendment adds a category of use the community can choose when updating its plan and map in the future,” Rowan said.
Part of the definition states, “This category should facilitate infill and redevelopment to create a mix of uses that promotes an aesthetically pleasing and safe built environment that is compatible with the area’s character, uses, and transportation facilities.”
The ordinance passed on first reading 3-1, with Mayor Jim Rostek in opposition and commissioner David Tagliarini absent.
This time, on second reading, Tagliarini was present. He made it clear he was not in favor of passing the ordinance. He said the only purpose of the ordinance is to allow for the John’s Pass Activity Center designation to move forward.
“If the purpose of this (ordinance) is to make that happen, we don’t need this. I believe that there could be other ways to change our ordinances so that we save the character and allow the businesses to rebuild (if necessary),” said Tagliarini.
Kerr said he agreed, but he is very supportive of approving this ordinance to give the Planning Department the tools they need.
“I see no reason not to give the tools to Jenny (Rowan) and her department because of a fear in an unknown — because of the boogeyman — the developer that’s going to come in and put something there that we don’t agree with,” Kerr said. “Without the definition, you’re tying Jenny’s hands.”
Other comments were made by Tagliarini and two residents expressing concerns with naming John’s Pass Village an Activity Center. Tagliarini acknowledged “we are not voting on that. But we are voting so that that can happen.”
Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks said, “Today we’re voting on a definition, period. That doesn’t mean that we have to approve the (John’s Pass) Activity Center the way it was presented. We can make adjustments. But if we don’t approve a definition, we can’t move forward with even talking about approving something.”
The ordinance passed on final reading 3-2, with Tagliarini and Rostek opposed.