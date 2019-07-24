Buccaneers, TradeWinds to launch Bucs Beach Bash

ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and TradeWinds Island Resorts recently announced a multiyear partnership agreement that features a wide variety of collaborative marketing initiatives focused on enhancing the in-game stadium experience for Buccaneers fans at Raymond James Stadium.
A featured element of the new agreement is the Bucs Beach Bash, a family-friendly beach-themed music and entertainment event that will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m., at the resort’s St. Pete Beach location.
The inaugural event, which will be headlined by music and entertainment figure Billy Ray Cyrus and will feature platinum-selling group Parmalee, will be free to the general public as part of the NFL 100 Fantennial celebration.
“TradeWinds Island Resorts is the quintessential beach resort destination that embodies all the great aspects of living in the Tampa Bay region that so many of our fans love,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer. “We are excited about this new partnership, as well as the inaugural Bucs Beach Bash this upcoming September, and look forward to working with TradeWinds on additional ways to enhance the in-game experience for our fans at Raymond James Stadium.”
Other new partnership elements include integrated programs such as Family Pack ticket offers and multiple fan activation locations at Buccaneers home games, as well as the installation of TradeWinds Island Resorts brand signage and a tropical-themed RumFish Grill food location at Raymond James Stadium beginning with the 2019 season.
“The beach and football are two favorite pastimes of Floridians,” said Keith Overton, president of TradeWinds Island Resorts. “We’re thrilled to put the two together for fans with the upcoming Bucs Beach Bash, but also through this ongoing partnership with the Bucs that will bring many fun and exciting experiences all year long, including hotel discounts, family-friendly events and more.”
A variety of local bands will kick off the Bucs Beach Bash activities, which include DJs, trivia, Buccaneers/NFL 100-themed contests with prizes, the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, Street Team (including Madden gaming stations), cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and former players.
The highlight of the daylong event will be the free concert featuring Cyrus, who recently paired with Lil Nas X to perform the hit song “Old Town Road.”
Cyrus, perhaps best known for his chart-topping hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” will take the stage at approximately 8 p.m.
Parmalee, whose 2013 breakout hit “Carolina” shot to No. 1 in country airplay, will precede Cyrus, beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. In between the two acts, the show will pause for a Sunset Celebration to allow partygoers the opportunity to watch the breathtaking view over St. Pete Beach, annually rated as one of America’s top beaches. The night sky will light up with fireworks as the concert concludes and the RumFish Grill After Party will keep the celebration going into the early morning hours.
In addition to Saturday’s festivities, TradeWinds will also host a Friday evening country-rock concert featuring music from Pirate Flag Band, a tribute band featuring the music of country star Kenny Chesney.
For more information, visit www.JustLetGo.com/BeachBash.