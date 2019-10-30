MADEIRA BEACH — Agreements to lease rather than buy city vehicles and to use an outside firm rather than city workers to mow and maintain the City Hall lawn are providing opportunities to save money and improve the levels of service.
The advantages of both arrangements were discussed at the Oct. 22 City Commission meeting.
Jamie Lee, account manager for Enterprise Rent-a-Car, compared the condition of the city’s vehicle fleet last year, before the partnership with Enterprise, and now.
Then, 40% of the vehicles were 10 years old or older, she said. There were lots of issues with reliability, productivity and safety. Maintenance and fuel costs were high. Cost limited vehicle purchases to two per year. It took eight-and-a-half years to replace the fleet entirely, Lee said.
The city’s objectives in changing the way its vehicle fleet was acquired and cared for were described by Lee. They were to increase control and mitigate the risks of the vehicles in operation, improve the safety of the vehicles and reduce the city’s overall fleet expenses. Enterprise Fleet Management’s program provides vehicle tracking, reporting and metrics, Lee said.
The latest GPS technology and computerized control devices lets the city keep track of all the vehicles in the fleet. Refreshing the fleet means the vehicles can take advantage of new safety devices, Lee said.
A proactive replacement cycle helps reduce the total cost of ownership of the fleet. Maintenance costs are controlled by taking advantage of Enterprise’s fleet maintenance program.
In the 10 months since the vehicle lease partnership with Enterprise began, Lee said the average age of the fleet has been reduced by 1.7 years to five years. The average maintenance expense was reduced by 33%. By leveraging the open-end lease, the city was able to acquire eight vehicles in 2019 for just over $54,000. That’s the same amount the city previously spent to buy two vehicles per year, Lee said.
City Finance Director Walter Pierce said, “I’m very confident this program will be a success.”
Pierce said the Enterprise vehicle lease program gives the city an updated fleet “with the safety features our staff needs. The vehicles have the features our workers need to do their jobs and their tasks every day.”
In the past, the city had been “running our vehicles into the ground” before replacing them, Pierce said. “We were putting our employees at risk and we needed to stop that.”
“These vehicles are really what the city needs,” Pierce said.
Commissioner Deby Weinstein said she sees a big difference with the Enterprise vehicles. The existing vehicles badly needed to be replaced, she said.
Before, “I knew when I heard a clunk, clunk behind me, it was one of our city vehicles,” Weinstein said.
Lawn maintenance service hired
While many local communities are training their workers to do public works jobs previously contracted out, Madeira Beach is going in the opposite direction and having success.
Recreation Director Jay Hatch said the city has hired a lawn maintenance service, Jacksonville-based Duval Landscape Maintenance, to mow and maintain the lawn at City Hall and the adjacent athletics field.
The move will allow two city workers who currently handle landscape maintenance to focus on recreation programs and revenue generating activities, Hatch said. The workers were spending 20 to 30 hours a week on the lawn “and doing the best they could, but they are not lawn maintenance professionals,” Hatch said.
With the lawn maintenance services, Hatch said the city will be getting “a much higher level of services” at a lower cost.
The cost of the service, about $19,000, will be paid for with money being held to fund an employee position that is open, Hatch said.
No charter amendments on ballot this time
For the first time in several elections, there will not be any city charter amendments on the ballot next March.
“I don’t think we want to set a precedent as a community for bringing charter amendments to the voters every time we have an election,” said Charter Review Committee member Doreen Moore. Most amendments take a lot of work to read through, Moore said.
Her comments were in response to an item on the workshop agenda to discuss adding some election-related amendments to the next municipal election ballot.
Mayor Maggi Black said, “We’re having voter fatigue with all the amendments. There is no hurry to do this.”
Commissioner Doug Andrews said he agreed. “Voters are sick and tired of reading these things,” he said.
“Don’t badger the voters every year,” added Weinstein.
Moore said the Charter Review Committee is required every four or five years to review and update the city charter. The changes should then be presented to the voters, she said.
“I think the charter amendments should be bundled and we can do them at another time, rather than doing them item by item,” Moore said.